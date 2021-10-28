Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 452 on Thursday as health officials reported an additional COVID-19 death, while active cases remained in the low 400s.
Officials confirmed the death of a New Braunfels man in his 60s on Oct. 13 at a local hospital.
According to state data, 69,485 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas as of Wednesday.
The county’s active case count stood at 413, up two from the previous day and down 33 from a week ago. Public health added 44 new cases and 41 recoveries on Thursday.
Although active cases have declined significantly in recent weeks, the number of county residents in hospitals and local hospital usage has remained somewhat steady.
Of those active cases, 26 patients are hospitalized, unchanged from the previous day and up one from a week ago.
Comal County’s hospitals reported caring for 18 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down three from the previous day and unchanged from a week ago, with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
According to county health officials, 100% of those patients were unvaccinated.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 4.88%. Comal County’s seven-day positivity rates were at 5.27% for the molecular test and 6.62% for the antigen test.
The county’s health department continues to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
According to state data, 72.56% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Wednesday, with 64.29% of those fully vaccinated. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, sits at 65.75% and 58.5%, respectively.
The statewide rates, respectively, stand at 73.52% and 63.91%.
Comal County changes the way COVID-19 data is reported
Public health will change how data is reported in Comal County beginning on Monday.
During the pandemic, all COVID-19 reports have been sent from the Texas Department of State Health Services through the Texas Health Trace System as electronic reports.
However, as of Sept. 1, all funding for Texas Health Trace was suspended by the Texas Legislature, and that agency will no longer exist after mid-November.
DSHS is reverting to the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, which has limited reporting capacity.
As a result, Comal County Public Health will no longer have access to all the previously reported data, according to Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser.
“Individual cases will no longer be investigated,” Fraser said. “The focus will shift to investigating hospitalizations, deaths and defined outbreaks such as outbreaks within nursing homes and long-term care facilities. We will not be able to access information on active cases, recoveries, regional location, and age category. Missing data also means that we won’t be able to calculate a positivity rate. “
According to Fraser, the new dashboard will show the number of new COVID-19 cases per day, total COVID-19 cases, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, and total COVID-19 deaths. The county will also add the percentage of fully vaccinated residents to show the overall vaccination rate within Comal County.
