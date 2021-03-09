Comal County’s mandatory protections against the spread of COVID-19 will become only recommended protocols for county departments after the governor’s latest orders went into effect.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34 cancels mandatory masks of Texans and resumes 100% business occupancy – including bars and restaurants — today. Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said the county “will make sure we’re in compliance with GA-34 and do the same things the governor has listed, in that order.”
New Braunfels City Council on Monday voted to operate city facilities at 100% occupancy and require the use of face coverings by the public when social distancing is not feasible. Krause said elected officials are deciding protocols for their
departments, which he admitted might differ based on the numbers of employees and visitors.
“We are going to encourage people to wear facemasks and keep safe distances, but we’re not going to require it,” Krause said. “We will still also encourage (the same for employees), and welcome those customers who feel safer while wearing face masks.”
Krause said as a governmental body the county has been exempt from occupancy restrictions, though it did trim foot traffic and allow some employees to work remotely.
“At the same time we’ve limited occupancy in order to keep employees and customers safe,” said Krause, who explained a one-size-fits-all policy can’t apply to all county offices.
Because each has with varying degrees of public interaction, Krause said department heads know best when deciding mask issues and office occupancy limits.
“The county clerk’s office has been open by appointment only and the tax office has been limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at any one time,” he said. “I would suspect that some of those measures will continue in place.”
The county has recently seen an uptick in active COVID-19 cases but regional hospital usage has declined. The number of county residents hospitalized has stayed in the 40s over the last week.
“The reason why we’re seeing the numbers declining is because everyone has embraced the idea of these protective measures — whether it’s social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, whatever it might be,” Krause said.
“Even though the governor won’t require masks on a statewide basis, we’re still going to encourage people to follow that and other safety measures so we can continue to see those numbers go down.”
On Thursday, county commissioners will consider the latest change order for the Landa/Annex Buildings Renovation Project, mostly minor changes absorbed by both the county and SpawGlass Contractors, among several agenda items.
They will select among four who responded to the request for proposals to author the county’s Community Resource Referral Platform. Purchasing Director Ramona Womack said the county received four responses, for the grant-funded project.
“Commissioners Court has approved $25,000 and has two other grants pending (totaling) $71,000,” she said, with additional possible grants extending that total to $96,000.
Commissioners will also consider approving purchasing fixed-rate transportation fuel and heating oil through the Texas Association of School Boards Energy Cooperative. Womack said the county annually purchases bulk fuel through fixed prices.
“It is based on purchasing a certain number of gallons at a fixed rate,” Womack said.
Officials said locking up a contracted price avoid the kinds of market volatility that occurred during last month’s polar vortex.
Also Thursday, after receiving the COVID-19 update, comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
- Accepting construction of roads into the Comal County Unit Road System for maintenance and releasing the associated surety for Unit 13 of the Veramendi subdivision; acknowledging completion of on-site infrastructure for Veramendi Precinct 15A’s neighborhood center and releasing the associated surety.
- Accepting surety for construction of roads and other improvements within Unit 3 of the Heatherfield subdivision; an infrastructure improvement agreement and acceptance of surety from developers for Unit 4 of the same subdivision.
- The criminal district attorney’s Governor’s Office grant application to fund testing of forensic evidence during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
- (Check) Approval of a resolution, ratification of the submission of an application for funding to purchase forensic data collection equipment utilizing a U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program grant for Program Year 2022, and authorization for the City Manager to act on behalf of the City in all matters related to this grant.
- Naming Buttram Way for a private road located northeast of the intersection of Interstate 35 North and Old Bastrop Road; and naming Gant Hill Road for a private road located northeast of the intersection of Lamar Draw and Canaan Road.
- The tax assessor-collector’s collection report for February 2021; the 2021 Wellness Werks Incentive Program for county employees.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
