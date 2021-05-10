New Braunfels ISD board of trustees has approved Dr. Cade Smith’s contract as the next superintendent.
The former Brock ISD superintendent replaces the retired Randy Moczygemba while Dr. Matthew Largent served as interim superintendent.
Smith has served in education for about 22 years, and this was his third year as Brock ISD’s superintendent.
Moczygemba announced his plans to retire on June 30 back in January. In March he later announced he would be leaving earlier than planned and used accrued time off to retire early.
The board went through the superintendent search process with search firm JG Consulting, which has helped independent school districts such as Austin ISD and San Marcos ISD.
