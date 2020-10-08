New Braunfels ISD has quarantined close to 300 students districtwide since the start of the week after several positive COVID-19 cases led to close contacts on different campuses.
Rebecca Villarreal, the district’s communications director, released a statement Thursday afternoon about how NBISD is dealing with the coronavirus developments.
“Over the last few days, we had to quarantine nearly 300 students,” Villarreal said. “This is due to multiple positive cases that resulted in multiple close contacts.”
Villareal wouldn’t comment on specific students or student groups involved because of privacy issues but said that appropriate steps have been taken.
“All close contacts have been notified and are under quarantine until a prescribed date that has been issued by the NBISD Health Service Department,” she said.
Volleyball cancellations
Earlier this week, the New Braunfels High School volleyball program announced the cancellation of four District 27-6A matches — against Wagner on Tuesday, Oct. 6, against East Central on Friday, Oct. 9, against Clemens on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and against South San on Friday, Oct. 16.
The list of cancellations includes varsity, junior varsity and both ninth-grade squads.
The matches will be made up at the varsity level at a later time and it is expected that NBHS volleyball will be able to resume activities on Monday, Oct. 19 if there are no further setbacks.
District’s dashboard
The COVID-19 Active Case Dashboard on the NBISD website listed a total of 443 current exposures to a positive case districtwide as of Thursday evening.
The statistics show 72 current symptomatic cases districtwide and 20 current positive cases within the district as a whole.
Two of the 20 positive cases are below the middle school level — one at Veramendi Elementary and one at Voss Farms Elementary.
The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases for the 2020-21 school year districtwide includes 28 students and eight staff members.
The NBISD website features a note that says the figures “include remote learners and students who have not been in attendance at school but are currently enrolled.”
The statistics are updated every evening and can be found by going to www.nbisd.org and clicking on the “COVID-19” tab and then the “Active Cases Dashboard” link on the left side of the page.
The NBISD campus with the most current active exposures to a positive case is the NBHS ninth grade center, which reported 199 as of early Thursday evening. The ninth grade center has eight current active positive cases and five current active symptomatic cases.
On Thursday night, Comal County’s Public Health dashboard showed 12 active COVID-19 cases in the 1-18 age range. That dashboard is updated each morning during the week.
(1) comment
How many staff, including bus drivers, housekeeping, cafeteria, & of course teachers?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.