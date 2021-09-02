First Friday is back as the Downtown Association kicks off another event attracting locals to Shiner beer and the many shops New Braunfels has to offer.
First Friday is in partnership with Shiner Beer, which sets up free sample spots at selected local businesses. First Friday happens every first Friday of the month and began in May after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The three businesses picked for this Friday’s Shiner stops are River Rose, Soul Shine and Weichert Realtors. Shops are open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday, with live music, prizes and giveaways and merchant specials.
KGNB 1420 AM and KNBT 92.1 FM radio are promoting the event as well.
Patrons can pick up a card and get it stamped at all three stops to be entered into a prize drawing.
This month’s prizes include a Shiner 1909 Heritage Lager Prize Package, a beach tote with items from Ducky’s Swimwear and the Downtown Association and a The Pilates Shoppe and Wellness Studio gift card.
“This will drive locals from New Braunfels, Comal and outside of New Braunfels to downtown New Braunfels,” said Downtown Association marketing manager Delia Saucedo-Milam. “It’s our goal to drive the economics of downtown and continue the beautification of New Braunfels.”
After the pandemic and weather disrupted many fundraising events, the Downtown Association is raising money to help continue its beautification landscaping projects, such as its flower baskets donated by Cultivated which hang on lamps downtown.
“Everytime we fundraise that goes right back into beautification and supporting downtown shops,” Saucedo-Milam said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.