Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate remained above 20% for a third straight report on Tuesday as health officials added 76 more cases and another death.
The latest fatality, the county's 133rd since the pandemic began, was a New Braunfels woman in her 70s who passed away on Dec. 5, officials said.
County hospitals, which are caring for a mixture of locals and out-of-county residents, reported caring for 44 COVID-19 patients with 12 of those in intensive care and six on ventilators. County health officials say 38 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus.
Of the 76 new cases, 48 are confirmed and 28 are probable. The county also reported 54 additional recoveries from the disease. The county has seen 5,060 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived locally in March with 4,316 of those people recovering. The county now has 612 active cases of COVID-19.
Most of the newest cases stem from New Braunfels, which reported 54 of them, while Bulverde/Spring Branch reported nine. North of Canyon Lake reported five additional cases while south of the lake reported four. The Garden Ridge area also reported four cases.
Nineteen of the newest cases are people older than 70, an age group which has seen some of the worst consequences of the virus. Thirteen of the new cases are under the age of 20, seven are in their 20s, 19 are in their 30s and 40s and 18 are in their 50s and 60s.
Health officials have been urging residents to follow health and safety guidelines as the case count, hospitalizations, positivity rate and death toll rose not only in Comal County but across the state and much of the rest of the country.
Comal County's Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser made that point again with the release of Tuesday's additional bad news.
“We are seeing a spike in cases and an increased positivity rate in the county," Fraser said. "This is no surprise; with the holidays, it seems to be the trend state-wide and nationally. The Public Health Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of following CDC guideline of wearing a face-covering, social distancing, hand hygiene and staying home when you are sick. These are simple things that we can all do to do our part in protecting ourselves and others in our community.”
As of Tuesday morning, the county's public health office received reports of 37,664 tests with 3,514 confirmed, 1,542 probable and four suspect cases.
The seven-day positivity rate — which is the percentage of tests that returns a positive result — for Tuesday in Comal County is 20.85%.
