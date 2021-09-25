SEGUIN — Canyon head coach Travis Bush knew the task would be a difficult one against the Matadors’ experienced defense.
After all, he spent the past five seasons molding Seguin’s up-and-coming program around some of those same talented players.
The Cougars’ running game was completely stymied on Friday night during the Matadors’ 28-21 victory at home in District 12-5A-I play. Canyon (1-4, 0-2) finished the night with a grand total of 4 rushing yards as Seguin (2-2, 2-0) put the brakes on the visitors during Bush’s return to Matador Stadium.
“We knew going in that would be the best defense we’ve seen all year,” Bush said. “They definitely earned it tonight. Those guys tackled well, they rushed the passer, they made plays. I told our guys I’m not disappointed — we got beat by the better team tonight.”
Canyon trailed 21-14 at halftime but knotted the score at 21-all with 2:14 left in the third quarter. Drew Berry fired a quick pass to Xayvion Noland, who froze a defender with a shoulder fake before jetting to the outside for a 14-yard touchdown.
The Cougars’ defense came up with a turnover on downs on Seguin’s next drive, but the Mats stood tall and forced a punt that only traveled 19 yards.
Seguin took over at Canyon’s 44-yard line with 8:39 to play and needed just six snaps to find the end zone. A dive play to fullback Michael Martinez resulted in a 2-yard TD that helped put Seguin up 28-21 with 6:10 to go.
Canyon’s ensuing possession ended in another punt, but the Cougars’ defense registered a key stop to give their offense one last chance. Berry led Canyon into the red zone at the Matadors’ 16-yard line with 34 seconds left, but on second-and-8, Seguin cornerback Christian Soefje wrestled the ball away from Eli Adams in the end zone for a game-sealing interception.
“We had some chances, but they made plays,” Bush said. “Hats off to Coach [Craig] Dailey for getting them ready to play because they played their tails off tonight.”
The Matadors drove the opening kickoff 68 yards in 10 plays to strike first after John Jackson scored on a 1-yard TD run.
Canyon wasted no time responding, as Berry directed a five-play, 74-yard march. The senior QB connected with Noland for a diving 26-yard reception at midfield that converted a third-and-12 situation, and three plays later, Berry dropped in a perfect throw over the top to Noland for a 37-yard TD strike.
The Cougars’ defense forced a quick three-and-out that resulted in a short punt and prime field position at Seguin’s 34-yard line. A pass interference call on the Matadors prolonged the drive on fourth-and-8, and on the next snap, Deuce Adams went to the air and found John Albracht for a 17-yard TD toss.
Canyon’s 14-7 lead was short-lived, as Seguin opened the second quarter with a 22-yard TD burst from Jackson that capped a nine-play scoring march.
The Matadors then snuffed out a fake punt by the Cougars on their next possession and took over at Canyon’s 44. After three running plays, quarterback Troy Falgout went deep and lofted a pass that was cradled by J’Dohn Cannon-High, who made an impressive over-the-shoulder catch to complete a 33-yard TD.
Suddenly leading 21-14, Seguin looked to once again be in business after forcing a three-and-out with 2:34 to go before halftime. The Mats took over at midfield and saw Jackson burst up the gut for a big gain on first down, but the ball was jarred loose from his grasp by James Sobrevilla and pounced on by linebacker Lane Buetow.
The Cougars were unable to drive for the game-tying score prior to intermission, but the turnover kept Seguin from taking a two-score advantage into the locker room.
Canyon was never able to get its running game in gear, which allowed the Matadors to dial up more pressure on passing downs. Seguin defensive ends Ian Box and Hayden Ross made things rough for the Cougars down the stretch with their ability to stay in the face of Berry and Deuce Adams while also corralling speedy running back Cameron Bibins.
“We’ve got several young guys in key positions and they’re learning to swim in the deep end,” Bush said. “We’ve got guys growing up on the run.”
Noland did his best to spark the offense and finished with six receptions for 106 yards and two TDs. Albracht had three catches for 29 yards and a score.
Berry finished 10 of 18 passing for 176 yards, two TDs and one interception, while Deuce Adams went 6 of 10 through the air for 47 yards and a score.
Buetow and Daniel Perez tallied sacks for the Canyon defense.
After a grueling five-week stretch to open 2021, the Cougars will get a bye this coming week before returning to action on Friday, Oct. 8 for a road game against San Antonio McCollum.
“It’s a process and it’ll take some time,” Bush said. “So far we’ve been pretty good in the second half of games, so hopefully we’re better in the second half of the season.”
