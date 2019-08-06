A dispute over a mutual love interest culminated in a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital and another to Comal County Jail, police said Tuesday.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said officers were called to the 2900 block of Town Center Drive, in the Town Center at Creekside shopping center, for a reported stabbing around 9:40 p.m. Monday.
“Officers arrived and found that the victim, a 20-year-old male from San Antonio, had been taken from the scene by several friends to nearby Resolute Hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen,” Ferguson said.
NBPD’s log indicated the incident occurred outside Newk’s Eatery. Ferguson said officers located the victim and several of his friends at the hospital and were eventually able to determine the alleged attacker’s identity and his address in Schertz.
“We called Schertz police and asked them to check that address,” Ferguson said, adding the suspect was located at his home in the 500 block of Exchange Avenue in Schertz.
“Schertz police detained him, and we sent officers down and brought him back to New Braunfels, where we continued our investigation until he was eventually placed under arrest,” Ferguson added.
Jared Grey Herrington, 21, of Schertz, was taken to Comal County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
“Through the course of the investigation it was determined the suspect had taken steps to tamper with physical evidence that would indicate he was involved in the attack,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the victim was later transported from Resolute by ground EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC), where he was in stable condition Tuesday. Herrington remained jailed Tuesday under bonds totaling $110,000.
“The initial results of the investigation indicate that the stabbing was not a random attack, but part of a dispute over a mutual love interest,” Ferguson said, not adding further details. He said police are continuing to investigate the incident.
