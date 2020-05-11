Comal County got results from five COVID-19 tests over the weekend, all of them negative, officials said Monday morning. Three other tests remain pending.
The total of 8 new tests was released by county health officials on Monday morning. Test reporting has typically been lower over the weekend time period.
The county continues to count 11 active cases, 48 recoveries and the six deaths which came in late March and early April. One patient remains hospitalized.
As of Monday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health received reports of 940 tests conducted with 65 positives, 790 negatives and 85 results still pending.
More information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.