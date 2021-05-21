David Drastata said he hopes his 12 years on Comal Independent School District’s board of trustees won’t be remembered for the last 14 months.
“It’s been an incredible journey, these last 12 years, but the last 14 months certainly stand out,” said Drastata, the outgoing Comal ISD board president, who gaveled in Thursday’s board meeting, his last as a district trustee.
“As I’ve said countless times, the courageous leadership and the decisions we were willing to make and take, stands out and above any time I’ve served on the board.”
Drastata’s board tenure began with scandal and academic inconsistency, continued with changes in superintendents, a failed bond and successes of two others that led to new facilities and renewed financial confidence before ending following challenges posed by COVID-19.
Comal ISD was the first area school district to open campuses as others remained shuttered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many criticized Drastata’s use of the phrase “china virus” in a letter asking Canyon High School Athletic Club members overcome the detrimental impacts the pandemic had on fundraising efforts.
Drastata, as CABC president and school board president, apologized for using the term, which might have denied him a fifth term in his May 1 loss to Courtney Biasatti, who succeeded him as District 2 board member Thursday night. During the school year, all trustees experienced blowback from residents who advocated or opposed open campuses, remote learning, masking, not masking — almost every issue involving COVID-19.
“In this day and age, every decision becomes divisive, no matter what it is, and this year was no exception,” Drastata said. “You should be proud of the way you handled it, and most importantly, proud of how you serviced our students.”
Drastata, the 57-year-old Walmart regional manager, exits after serving four years as board president and two years each as board vice president, treasurer and secretary. His children have continuously attended district schools since 1998, and his youngest will graduate from Canyon High next Friday.
He’s been no stranger to controversy since his first election in 2009, when he fought the district’s revamp of its pre-AP, or advanced placement, programs, calling it “a one-size-fits-all approach to improving student outcomes.”
Drastata’s highlights included his first term as board president in 2012, when Andrew Kim was hired as superintendent and seeing the adoption of a five-year strategic plan focusing on academic improvement with increased rigor in classroom programs, expanded course content and additional fine arts and extracurricular programs.
There were lows, such as the indictments of a former superintendent and facilities manager, and the loss of the $451 million bond election, and probes that revealed bond project contractors overcharged the district by millions.
Drastata said he was glad to have helped craft reforms that corrected some problems and prevented others from happening again. He was proud to have enhanced public commentary at trustees meetings, insisting members study agenda packets prior to the meetings, his fiscally conservative spending, lowering tax rates, budgets that came in under revenues and helping enable raises and bonuses for administrators and staffers.
Drastata captured his third three-year term by the district’s largest-ever margin, and in 2019 he promised his fourth term would be his last. On Thursday, he joked he was happy to be exiting — just not in the way he’d envisioned.
“You’ve got a lot on your plate,” he told trustees. “Remember to always make long-term decisions. In the past nine years we’ve always put that to the forefront and what we do today should stand the test of time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.