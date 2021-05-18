New Braunfels City Council members last week gave their stamp of approval to a selection of words and images that will become part of the Veterans Memorial now under construction.
A committee consisting of veterans employed by the city, Gold Star family members and members from the local VFW and American Legion posts was formed last year to finalize the images and content of the memorial.
Last week’s presentation to council members provided renderings of the proposed layout, wording and images representing each of the branches of the Armed Forces, including the U.S. Space Force, which was established on Dec. 20, 2019, with the enactment of the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
Although the memorial’s layout had been finalized, the content on the memorial — the words and images — was still under review.
The memorial, an etched granite structure honoring the branches of the U.S. military, will include names of local service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
Don Ingram, commander of American Legion Post 179 in New Braunfels, was among those advocating for the inclusion of Space Force, which was not part of the original plans since those were designed before the establishment of the branch but added in the most recent plans for the memorial.
“Having worked in the space community as the chief of integrated aerial defense for the United States Strategic Command, I can tell you that space is a growth industry and it has stood up (as a new branch of the Armed Forces),” Ingram said.
He cited the events earlier this month surrounding the remnants of a Chinese rocket that fell in the Indian Ocean as a reason for the vital mission of Space Force.
“Somebody out there was monitoring, reporting and watching this thing as it came down through the atmosphere,” Ingram said. “Some people thought that it was going to burn up, but quite frankly, that wasn’t going to happen because of the size of it. We have space forces out there today who are monitoring, tracking and reporting on that.”
Ingram added that Space Force guardians who monitor the country’s satellites and communication systems place themselves in harm’s way since those ground radar sites and other facilities are “in our adversary’s targeting packages.”
According to its website, Space Force’s responsibilities include developing guardians, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power and organizing space forces to present to combatant commands.
The primary seal panel of the memorial will include seals of each of the branches along with the words, “All Gave Some. Some Gave All.”
The panel representing the Army will read, “Loyalty. Duty. Respect. Selfless Service. Honor. Integrity. Personal Courage.”
Separate panels representing the Marines and the Navy will read, “Honor. Courage. Commitment.”
The Air Force panel will read, “Integrity First. Service Before Self. Excellence In All We Do.”
The Coast Guard panel will read, “Honor. Respect. Devotion to Duty.”
The panel depicting the Space Force will read, “Always Above.”
Council members approved the concept for a new Veterans Memorial in 2015.
In 2018, Austin-based Luck Design was hired by the police department architect, Houston-based PGAL, to provide preliminary design and cost estimating for the project for potential inclusion in the 2019 bond program.
Luck Design provided conceptual renderings and design work for free to keep original costs down, according to officials. Various groups in the following years vetted the designs.
Voters approved the Veterans Memorial as part of the new police department facility project in 2019.
San Antonio-based Joeris General Contactors was hired to construct the new facility and memorial.
Construction began on the new police department headquarters and Veterans Memorial on West San Antonio Street in January.
Construction is expected to take about a year and a half, pending weather and other factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.