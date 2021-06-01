Comal County’s active COVID-19 case count continued its decline on Tuesday, with health officials adding 19 recoveries from the disease and 14 additional cases.
Of the new cases, 11 are new and three are backlogged being added to the county’s data. Seven are confirmed and the other seven are probable.
The county now has 189 active cases of COVID-19 with 10 of those patients hospitalized. That’s a steep drop from early May when health officials were reporting 350 active cases. Over the first part of the year, Comal County health officials have administered thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to area residents through mass clinics at the New Braunfels Civic Center.
Comal County hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Those hospitals are caring for a mix of local and out of area patients, and some local patients may be hospitalized elsewhere.
The regional hospital use and both local positivity rates were below 3% on Tuesday. Only 2.47% of hospital beds across the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties were being used by COVID-19 patients.
In January that number was higher than 23% after rising above 15% in late December, prompting restrictions and closures that lasted through mid February.
The seven-day positivity rate for the slower molecular test stood at 2.52% on Tuesday, while the more widespread and quicker antigen test rate was 2.98%.
Vaccination efforts continue with the Comal County Public Health Department administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 53.62% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have been given at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine while 43.40% have been fully vaccinated.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, those numbers are lower at 47.18% with one shot and 38.67% fully vaccinated.
Statewide those numbers are 53.04% and 42.76%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.