When head coach Joe Lepsis arrived on the scene at Canyon back in the spring of 2018, he inherited a program that had fallen on hard times.
The Cougars were mired in a difficult stretch that had led to three consecutive 2-8 finishes and a combined 4-16 record in district play. The playoffs seemed to be an unreachable goal as participation lagged and the losses continued to mount.
However, Lepsis met with the class of 2021 — then freshmen — throughout offseason sessions and let them know they had the opportunity to change everything.
“I explained it to them,” Lepsis said. “Look, you’re going to have to outwork people, you’re going to have to learn what that looks like and feels like, but if you’re willing to do that, then you guys have a chance. Somebody is going to do it — why not you?”
That resonated with plenty of the players, who remained determined after a 4-6 year in 2018 and frustrating 0-10 campaign a season ago.
The 2019 Cougars were extremely young and fell victim to a demanding Class 6A schedule, but Canyon felt that 2020 would be a different story entirely after dropping to 5A and returning 15 of its 22 starters.
The Cougars also had a crop of youngsters ready to contribute after going 7-3 at both the JV and freshman levels last season.
“You had a lot of kids who played on Friday nights, plus a lot of kids who had a lot of success,” Lepsis said. “When they came together, they just decided, ‘We can do this.’”
Even through the global pandemic, Canyon stayed connected and committed to its goal of turning things around in 2020. Senior linebacker Caden Holt said there was never a doubt that the Cougars would experience a major breakthrough.
“We busted our tails and we were bound to have a successful season,” Holt said. “We had to bounce back from 0-10 somehow.”
Fellow senior Joey Drastata, a defensive end, said he came to a realization following Canyon’s lone preseason scrimmage against Liberty Hill.
“We saw that we had some real potential here,” Drastata said.
The Cougars capitalized on that potential early by winning their first three non-district games by a combined score of 87-28. Canyon’s only setback thus far came during a 48-21 loss to Dripping Springs, but the Cougars shook off the defeat and closed the regular season with six more league victories, including one via forfeit.
Along the way, Canyon qualified for its first postseason trip since 2013 and headed into the final week of the season with an opportunity to claim a share of the district title with a win and a Dripping Springs loss to Seguin. The last time the Cougars captured a district crown on the gridiron was 1995.
Canyon took care of its side of the equation with a 44-10 rout of Buda Johnson at home to move to 9-1 overall for just the second time in program history. Meanwhile, Seguin and Dripping Springs were engaged in a wild shootout that saw the Matadors finally hold on for a thrilling 70-63 win.
The outcome catapulted the Cougars to the No. 1 playoff seed in District 12-5A-I and clinched a home game in the opening round against Pflugerville. By the time Canyon’s players heard the news, some were already busy indulging in a postgame pizza.
“We were eating at Bosses and we found out later because their game took forever,” Holt said.
Senior running back Micah Williford said it was easily the best surprise of 2020.
“It was kind of a big shock, because we didn’t think Seguin was going to be able to beat them, honestly,” Williford said. “When they beat them, we were like, ‘Wow, we’re actually district champions.’ We’ve been talking about this since freshman year and it finally came true.”
Drastata said the next step is to take that momentum into the playoffs against a tough foe from the Austin area.
“That was always our goal to take district and be first, but it’s a whole different thing once it actually happens,” Drastata said. “Now we have a real chance to show what we’re actually capable of.”
Canyon is set to host Pflugerville Thursday at 7 p.m. in a Class 5A Division I bi-district contest. The winner will advance to the area round against either Baytown Lee or Katy Paetow.
“I think that’s special for any high school football player to get an opportunity to play at their home stadium, especially the seniors,” Lepsis said. “They always say success breeds success and you’ve seen it this year with the kids. They like that feeling of winning and they go out there every day working to continue to get that feeling.”
No matter what happens during the Cougars’ playoff return, the class of 2021 has already built a lasting legacy at Canyon.
“We’re going to be remembered as the class that brought the change — and brought Canyon back from 0-10 to 9-1,” Williford said.
