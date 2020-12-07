Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate remained above 20% on Monday as health authorities added another 52 cases of the virus to its totals, as well as the 132nd death reported since the pandemic began.
The latest fatality, a New Braunfels woman in her 90s, passed away on Dec. 1, health officials said.
The newest cases, with 36 confirmed and 17 probable, brings the county to 4,984 since the start of the pandemic with 4,262 of those patients recovered. The county added an additional 29 recoveries to its data on Monday.
There are now 590 active COVID-19 cases in Comal County with 36 of those patients hospitalized.
Most of the new cases were from the New Braunfels area with 34, followed by seven in the Spring Branch/Bulverde area with seven, five south of Canyon Lake, three in the Garden Ridge area, two in Fair Oaks and one north of the lake.
Eight of the cases were in people under the age of 20, 14 were in their 20s, 18 were in their 30s and 40s, six were in their 50s and 60s and six were older than 70.
Older patients have faced the worst outcomes, with many of Comal County's COVID-19 deaths coming after virus outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities over the summertime.
Younger patients have been hospitalized — including children. On Monday local hospitals were caring for three patients in their 30s, five in their 40s, and seven in their 50s. Younger patients have also died, including one in their 30s, two in their 40s, and five in their 50s, 10 in their 60s, eight in their 70s, and three older than 80.
Late last week, Guadalupe County health officials reported 27 active cases in the New Braunfels area in the portion of the city that crosses the county line. There have been three COVID-19 deaths reported in that area as well.
One area where health officials have focused attention is on local hospital use. On Monday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 43 COVID-19 patients with 11 of those in intensive care and six on ventilators. Those patients could include county residents as well as out-of-county residents. County patients may also be hospitalized elsewhere.
Seguin's Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients late last week, an increase from a single patient in mid-November.
The increase in local hospital use tracks with what much of the country and state are seeing as case counts rise with another surge of the virus.
As of Monday morning, Comal County's department of public health received reports of 37,402 tests conducted with 3,466 confirmed, 1,514 probable and four suspect cases.
Comal County's seven-day positivity rate on Monday stood at 20.50% ahead of the state's rate of 14.03%
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.