Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales — with the help of longtime locals — wrote a book five years in the making about Landa Park’s rich story. Now both are part of that story.
Thursday, the Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park and city entities dedicated two metal, blue butterfly benches to them for their preservation efforts and their book: “New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park: Its Springs and Its People.”
Mayor Rusty Brockman and representatives from the New Braunfels Park Foundation and the city of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation gathered in Landa Park to honor Gregory and Seale for all their work.
“When you have a project that lasts that period of time and there’s nothing but ups, how could you ask for anything more than that?” Gregory asked. “And here we took it, but it’s a dedication for everybody that worked with us.”
The Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park formed as a nonprofit about a decade ago when five local garden clubs and several individuals wanted to keep Landa Park well-kept and its history remembered.
Gregory and Seales, longtime natives who grew up as close friends, volunteered to write the book which covers an extensive history of the park and the city, from Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels, the founding of the city to the owners of the springs and the Landa family’s story.
It also focuses on Harry Landa and how Landa Park came to be, as well as the city’s German heritage and traditions. They went through archives at the library and gathered interviews, which quickly came their way when word spread about the book and people excitedly phoned in to tell their stories.
“Once people began to hear about the fact the book was being written they would call and offer their collections to be used and it was just one thing after another,” Gregory said. “And it was a joyous undertaking.”
Seales fondly remembered taking classes at the local swimming pool, so she wrote about the city’s pools.
“We only had a spring-fed pool and I spent many a summer day there and learned to swim there and took lessons for not only swimming but also first aid,” Seales said. “I always thought I wanted to be a person on the side having to jump in and save somebody.”
After the pool was dug out for an Olympic pool, Native American artifacts were discovered and preserved.
Seales said all those years going to the library for archives was not a chore, since she enjoyed writing the book and talking to locals.
“It was funny because Rosemarie called and asked me if I wanted to help her write the book and I thought ‘Oh, I could help her write the book, it should just be an afternoon,” Seales laughed. “Turned out to be five years of afternoons but it was always fun to find new people to admire the park and their remembrances and pictures and it was sort of a community thing that happened.”
Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park president Tim Barker said those years spent fundraising, writing, researching and publicizing the book were well spent.
“During these five years plus we’ve all become good friends,” Barker said. “Some people I didn’t know at all, they’re like part of the family now.”
Seales and Gregory said they were honored by the dedication and attribute the book to the help of the community, which was there, every step of the way.
“We’re all just really truly fortunate to live in a community like this where good things happen and people work together for such joyous, beautiful things to occur,” Gregory said.
