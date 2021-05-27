Comal County’s COVID-19 outlook continued to brighten on Thursday as the number of active cases fell back below 200 — a steady decline from early in the month when that number stood at 350.
County health officials added only nine new cases on Thursday while reporting an additional 25 recoveries from the virus. The county now has 196 active cases with 10 of those patients hospitalized.
County hospitals reported caring for seven COVID patients while the regional hospital use for those patients in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 2.53%.
Both of the county’s seven-day positivity rates for COVID also remained low, with the slower molecular rate at 2.17% and the quicker and more widespread antigen test rate at 3.42%.
Comal County’s vaccination rate against COVID has climbed above the statewide average.
The vaccines are eligible for use in those 12 and older.
In Comal County, 52.85% of those eligible have had at least one shot of the vaccine while 42.58% are fully vaccinated.
Statewide those numbers are at 52% and 41.63%
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels, those numbers lag with 46.41% of those eligible having at least one shot and 37.79% fully vaccinated.
Comal County’s Public Health Department is administering Moderna vaccines by appointment, but that shot is only approved for those 18 and older.
Trial results from Moderna indicates that it’s also effective in those as young as 12, but it has yet to be approved for that use.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830.221.1150 to schedule an appointment.
