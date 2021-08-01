A 32-year-old man led area law officers on a chase through three counties early Saturday morning before being shot and wounded by them north of downtown San Antonio, authorities said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said deputies dispatched to the far northeast end of the county began following the suspect vehicle around 1:52 a.m. Saturday
“We received a 9-1-1 call of a wreckless driver headed southbound near the 198 mile marker on Interstate 35,” Smith said. “He was reported to be a white man driving erratically, swerving in and out of lanes at speeds up to 87 mph and into San Antonio Police Department’s jurisdiction.
SAPD Lt. Michelle Ramos said “officers were dispatched for a shooting in progress at the VIA bus terminal parking lot. Upon arrival and after further investigation, Comal sheriff’s deputies were involved in a chase that started in their jurisdiction and ended in our jurisdiction.”
Ramos said the suspect almost struck one of CCSO’s deputies with his vehicle in the VIA terminal parking lot before he then began ramming his vehicle toward marked CCSO units.
She said two CCSO deputies opened fire on the vehicle, with the suspect coming to a stop at the north end of the bus terminal lot in the 700 block of West Laurel Street.
Ramos said the suspect “suffered two gunshot wounds to the left and right arms” and was taken into custody after officers from both agencies wrapped tourniquets around both his arms until EMS units arrived.
The man “was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to both arms,” Ramos said.
Smith and Ramos had no further information on the man’s identity, residence or condition Sunday evening. They said CCSO plans to book the suspect by proxy with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, and one count of evading with a vehicle — all felony charges.
Smith said none of the officers were injured. SAPD’s criminal investigations and crime scene detectives are working the case, which Ramos said was “an ongoing investigation.”
