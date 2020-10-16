Less than a month after water restrictions on New Braunfels Utilities customers were lifted, they’re going back into place, the utility announced late Friday afternoon.
The Stage 1 water restrictions will begin on Monday, Oct. 19.
The lack of rainfall has helped drop the level of Edwards Aquifer to the trigger where the restrictions kick into place.
The rolling 10-day average for the aquifer hit 659.8 feet on Oct. 16.
This marks the second time this year that the area has entered Stage 1 restrictions.
The first came in July with the restrictions lasting until they were lifted on Sept. 29.
During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, the schedule for the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is as follows:
Addresses ending 0 and 1: Monday
Addresses ending 2 and 3: Tuesday
Addresses ending 4 and 5: Wednesday
Addresses ending 6 and 7: Thursday
Addresses ending 8 and 9: Friday
People can use a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, or drip irrigation on any day at any time during Stage 1.
Use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during any of the drought stages.
The move into Stage 1 will come the same week the utility invites the public to participate in “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign.
The campaign — designed to highlight the importance of a commitment to a sustainable water future for all.
Oct. 21 marks the sixth year of “The Value of Water” national campaign.
“The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the critical role that water and wastewater systems play in our communities to protect public health, safeguard the environment, and make a healthy economy possible,” the utility said in a public statement. “Readily available, clean water is vital in our efforts to continue to help stop the spread of germs as well as grow the food that sustains our lives. Farmers and food service providers, firefighters, hospitals, and each of us rely on access to clean water.”
Water infrastructure has been a key focus for NBU as it works to replace aging infrastructure and build new infrastructure to deal with the dramatic growth the community has seen over the last two decades.
New Braunfels Utilities officials say they are investing in a 5-year capital improvement projects’ plan to ensure essential water and wastewater infrastructure is in place and meets regulatory compliance.
Keep track of the latest watering stage by visiting nbutexas.com, facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities, or calling the NBU water hotline at 830.608.8925. In addition to providing a complete copy of the New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan, nbutexas.com is also a great place to obtain a landscape watering guideline for New Braunfels, request a virtual assessment, and to explore tips on saving water both inside and outside the home.
