Almost forgotten in the midst of COVID-19 crisis are completions of Comal County’s biggest capital projects — the new jail and Landa Building renovations.
The virus didn’t delay either project, county officials said. The $14.7 million Landa project and its $2.4 million holding facility were substantially completed as promised April 17. The jail, already five months behind revised schedule and nearly a year behind the original finish date, will take a few days longer, officials said.
Landa Building/holding facility
The main building and inmate holding facility, with capacity to hold up to 45 defendants attending daytime court proceedings, are nearly ready. Pending building occupancy permits from the city of New Braunfels, transfers of county departments will begin May 4.
“We’re very close,” County Engineer Tom Hornseth said. “We’re still waiting on official permits from the city, which should come any day now.”
County Judge Sherman Krause said shelving and filing systems were being delivered and installed this week, with the same set next week for courtroom seating.
The Landa renovation began in earnest this time last year. Since then, SpawGlass Contractors, the project manager, requested a single 14-day delay to correct unforeseen issues mutually agreeable with the county — and at last report the project was on target with budget.
SpawGlass also completed the holding facility and will next tackle the 17,600-square-foot renovation of the Courthouse Annex, estimated at $15.5 million. That building will be emptied throughout construction, which will begin later this summer.
“We’re hoping we can turn it over to the contractor for renovations on June 1,” Krause said.
Current Annex office staffers and others not relocated to the Landa Building from other facilities, including city of New Braunfels’ former offices on Castell Avenue, will return by July 2021.
Jail getting closer
Hornseth said the $72 million, 589-bed jail, which contactor Yates/Sundt Joint Venture promised for substantial completion Thursday (April 30), won’t likely make it. He said HDR Architecture Inc.’s inspection of every construction detail — such as flooring, paint, electrical and HVAC — is just beginning, making it unlikely it will be substantially completed by then.
“They are conducting (checks) in two of the four housing pods today, which is a two-day process,” Hornseth said. “There could be a considerable amount of work left to do. Things are progressing and it will be close, but it won’t be ready by April 30.”
Hornseth said the administrative and support areas and other facets are virtually complete for the jail. Sheriff Mark Reynolds has requested the Texas Commission on Jail Standards conduct partial inspections of the new facility, but its answer isn’t expected before May 4.
“Even though the entire project is past the original schedule, we’re still pretty excited about it being finished and being able to move in.,” Krause said. “You’ve heard how cramped we are in the current (337-bed) jail, and this will start the renovation of the sheriff’s office to give them more space as well.”
CCSO renovations
It’s been a year since contractor Yates/Sundt Joint Venture was separated from the original project that combined the jail with CCSO renovations, which three years ago was projected at $10 million. The county hasn’t yet selected a replacement.
“The pandemic delayed that a little bit but we’ll probably put out a notice for proposals from contractors within the next few months,” Krause said.
On April 2, commissioners approved $207,167 to lease three portable buildings to house CCSO operations during renovations, which Krause said won’t likely begin soon.
“We’ll be getting those buildings in place and then hook up all of the electrical, water and all of the other connections so they can be ready for when the renovations will begin,” he said.
Hornseth said there’s not a set timeline to begin the renovations.
“We still need to put the project out to bid, and that process hasn’t yet begun,” he said. “That process at the earliest won’t begin until late June or July but we’re hoping sometime mid-summer.”
