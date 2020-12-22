Comal County added five COVID-19 deaths to its total on Tuesday morning, including a New Braunfels woman in her 40s — one of the younger deaths seen since the pandemic began in March.
The county’s death toll now stands at 146 as it added 80 new cases of the virus with 20 of those confirmed and 60 more probable.
The deaths included two New Braunfels men, one in his 50s and another in his 80s, who passed away on Dec. 18. Two more New Braunfels residents, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, passed away on Dec. 19. The fifth death was the New Braunfels woman in her 40s who authorities said died on Dec. 20.
County officials on Tuesday afternoon said three of the deaths happened at a long-term care facility while two others happened at local hospitals.
The youngest death reported since the pandemic started was a New Braunfels man in his 30s who died in September. There have now been three deaths of people in their 40s. The first of those was TJ Mendez, the first death reported in Comal County in March.
Commissioners update
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser told county commissioners on Tuesday that the 80 new cases and the five deaths were added Monday for 5,840 total cases. She said 40,826 tests have led to 3,807 confirmed cases, 2,024 probable cases and nine suspect cases.
There are now 772 active COVID-19 cases in Comal County, with 46 of those patients hospitalized. County hospitals are now caring for 62 COVID-19 patients, with 15 in intensive care and 11 on ventilators. Fraser said 4,922 have recovered from the virus, including 76 additional recoveries added on Tuesday.
She said the area’s Trauma Service Area Service Score, which measures unit capacity in a 23-county region that includes Comal County and San Antonio and extends southwest to the Mexico border, was at 15.13% Monday, exceeding the 15% threshold for the first time.
Fraser said drive-through testing, performed Tuesdays and Fridays by appointment only, resumed today. She said nine samples were positive among the 70 tested last Friday. Testing will not be held the next two Fridays due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week to schedule appointments.
She reminded the public health office is open by appointment only, with flu immunizations and other needs available by calling 830-221-1150.
New cases
Of the new cases, most were from the New Braunfels area where 67 were reported. Ten more came from the Fair Oaks area of the county, while five were reported from north of Canyon Lake, and six south of it. Two other cases were reported in Bulverde/Spring Branch.
The bulk of the cases fell in the middle age bracket, with 22 cases reported in people in their 30s and 40s, 25 in their 50s and 60s, 11 were 70 or older, 15 were in their 20s, and seven were under the age of 20s — including one infant under one year old.
