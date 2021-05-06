Too much of a good thing is usually cause to celebrate, but despite efforts to distribute more COVID-19 vaccines, the supply is far exceeding demand.
“We’re seeing demand tail off pretty significantly and the supply of vaccines is going up,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “We’re seeing fewer and fewer of people asking for vaccines, and that just means they have either lined up appointments or have already been vaccinated.
“But the supply is there and we can get all we need — we just don’t see that demand out there anymore.”
Cheryl Fraser, public health director, didn’t report before county commissioners — she was busy managing distribution of the Moderna vaccines during a second-dose clinic Wednesday and a first-dose clinic on Thursday.
The next mass clinic at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19 and people can register for appointments at mycomalcounty.com.
The county’s rise in active COVID-19 cases continued Thursday, as officials reported 29 new cases, 15 confirmed and 14 probable, which increased Comal County’s total to 10,447.
Active cases now total 333, with 176 new cases and 110 recoveries were reported in the seven-day period ending Wednesday. No deaths have been reported since April 26, with total dead at 317 since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020.
Six residents are hospitalized and 12 new recoveries increased that total 9,794. Fifteen patients are in county hospitals, including five in intensive care and two on ventilators.
“We keeping seeing fluctuations in the numbers,” Krause said. “We see them increase and then see them go back down. At this point, I can’t speculate what may be going on.
“At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we need to continue being careful,” he added. “We need to continue following good hygiene and maintaining safe distances — the same things we’ve been talking about for the last year.”
The county’s molecular positivity rate was 3.56% Wednesday, and its antigen positivity rate was at 3.17%. The Area P Trauma Service Area Service Score, measuring hospital capacity in a 22-county region that includes Comal County and San Antonio, was at 3.77%.
According to Department of State Health Services data, 63,039 have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Comal County, with 45,781 people, about 36.5% of the county's population 16 years or older, fully vaccinated.
In Guadalupe County, 56,801 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 42,439 people, about 32.3% of the population 16 years or older, are fully vaccinated.
