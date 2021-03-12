The COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurants in New Braunfels to adapt their operations to survive, but after a year of uncertainty and with more vaccines administered and capacity limits lifted, owners are expressing optimism that diners will return as the spring and summer tourist season approaches.
Ron Snider, owner of Krause’s Cafe on South Castell Avenue, said the winter storm last month created a setback for the restaurant, but sales have been good otherwise.
“The customers are out,” Snider said. “There’s been a good flow of customers, and it seems as though spring break has started already. Yes, I’m optimistic. I think we’re going to have a good summer here in New Braunfels. Everybody loves New Braunfels, and it’s a great place for a ‘daycation.’ I think we’re going to see lots of customers. We’re hoping for good weather and blue skies.”
Snider said one problem he’s seen recently is that experienced staff appears hard to come by as customers return to inside dining.
“We are really looking to hire quality people,” he said. “Staffing is difficult, and we’re looking for good managers and servers. Our kitchen staff remains solid, but as far as in front of the house, we’re looking for good people.”
Steven Startz, co-owner of Le Citron European Cafe and Bistro on South Seguin Avenue, also said it’s difficult to find experienced help to serve increased customer demand.
“That’s our biggest problem,” Startz said. “The customers want to come out, but when they do come out, we can’t find staff to serve them. What do you do? We need business to improve. Business is improving, but we’re struggling to meet the demand.”
Startz said he’s seen improvement in the business, although he didn’t describe it as tremendous, but remained cautiously optimistic for the immediate future.
He said he estimates that the restaurant has seen a 30% to 40% increase in sales over the last week and a half, but customer traffic is still up and down.
And with that inconsistency, Startz said it’s difficult to schedule employees to work.
“The days you think aren’t going to be busy, you’re slammed packed with people,” he said. “The days you figure are going to be super swamped, it’s dead. Saturdays and Sundays are still busy, but the rest of the week, your guess is as good as mine.”
Cinderella von Hach, the other part of the Le Citron ownership duo, said they are thankful that the local community has seen them through tough times.
“For us here, the community is the one that has kept us alive,” von Hack said. “All of our locals here are regular New Braunfels residents. They helped us to stay alive through COVID. The support here in New Braunfels has been phenomenal. Without them, we would not be here today.”
Although there is reason for optimism in New Braunfels, other restauranteurs in Texas and throughout the country don’t appear to share that sentiment.
A survey of 3,000 restaurant operators conducted by the Texas Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association Research Group in early February before the winter storms showed that 81% of operators in Texas said sales were lower in January compared to the same month a year ago, and 40% thought their sales would decline in February and March from January’s levels.
The survey also indicated that 85% of the respondents expected their staffing levels to be lower in February and March than in January.
Nationwide, 32% of operators think it will be seven to 12 months before it’s business as usual and 29% believe it will take more than a year. Ten percent said they doubted business will ever return to levels pre-pandemic.
But Ross Wilkinson, owner of The River House on New Braunfels Street, is among the local owners looking forward to increased traffic this summer, as long as good weather holds, but said it’s been a slow comeback.
“Things are getting incrementally better,” Wilkinson said. “Each week is better than the last. The one thing that is threatening to us - a big majority of our seating is outside - that if the weather would become sour and then the limited capacity inside, that’s the one-two punch that we were dealing with in January and February.”
Wilkinson said he believed that there is pent-up demand for dining, and spring and summer are when “it’s New Braunfels’ time to shine with all of the outdoor activities.”
“With the timing of the 100% capacity back up, having some good weather and then us being in a fortunate location where it’s an easy road trip for folks to do something without hopping on our plane, I am optimistic for sure,” he said. “We feel fortunate to be in New Braunfels and have the support of the community. It’s been a tough ride, but I think that had we not been in a strong community like New Braunfels, it would have been devastating.”
Wilkinson also said he is looking for experienced staff as the restaurant ramps up for spring and summer.
According to Michael Meek, the interim CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, restaurants are the largest subset of the New Braunfels community’s hospitality industry. Meek also expressed optimism about the future of New Braunfels eateries.
“New Braunfels has enjoyed a higher per capita number of restaurants due to our prolific tourism visitations through the years,” Meek said. “The pandemic certainly has had an impact on our local restaurants, and many have pivoted, adapted, evolved to be able to survive and maintain operations. New Braunfels have been very supportive of them as well, ordering curb-side and using new apps to order food. As the virus wains, I foresee our local restaurants gaining in popularity for in-person use as summer approaches.”
