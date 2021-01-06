Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 178 on Wednesday morning, with county health officials reporting an additional 10 deaths.
County officials reported the deaths of a New Braunfels man in his 50s who died Dec. 18 at a local hospital, a New Braunfels man in his 70s who died Dec. 20 at a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels man in his 70s who died Dec. 23 at home, a Canyon Lake man his in 60s who died Christmas Day at a San Antonio hospital and a Spring Branch woman in her 60s who died Dec. 27 at a San Antonio hospital.
Officials also reported the deaths of a New Braunfels woman in her 60s who died Dec. 28 at New Braunfels hospital, a Canyon Lake woman in her 60s who died Dec. 29 in New Braunfels, a New Braunfels man in his 90s who died Jan. 4 in New Braunfels, a New Braunfels woman in her 80s who died Jan. 4 in New Braunfels and a New Braunfels woman in her 80s who died Jan. 2. in New Braunfels.
It was not immediately clear from Wednesday’s report whether any of those people died at long-term and nursing facilities.
During the summer spike of COVID-19 cases, county officials released breakdowns of cases and deaths by facility, and the county said that could resume if the numbers continued to rise.
The county added an additional 88 cases of the virus to its total, with seven of those cases confirmed, 80 probable and one a suspect case.
The county has now reported 6,633 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Comal County in March.
Of that total, 5,732 patients have recovered from the virus, with 228 recoveries added Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s report included a large number of recoveries added because the data had to be entered following the holiday.
The county has 723 active cases of COVID-19.
As of Jan. 5, the state has reported 1,626,568 confirmed cases in 254 Texas counties and 216,585 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations
High hospital usage continued on Wednesday with the number of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients sitting at 20.84% for the larger 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties.
The state recently instituted stricter restrictions on that region after it eclipsed 15% for seven consecutive days. Those restrictions closed bars and reduced capacities at many businesses from 75% to 50%.
Those tighter restrictions are slated to remain in place until the regional percentage falls below 15% for another seven consecutive days in a row.
Of the county’s 723 active cases, 61 of those patients are now hospitalized.
Comal County hospitals on Wednesday reported caring for 85 COVID-19 patients, rivaling numbers seen during a surge of hospitalizations in July that prompted local facilities to convert beds and space to increase ICU capacity.
Of those 85 patients, 14 are in intensive care, and 10 are on ventilators.
Health officials say those hospitals are caring for a mix of county patients as well as those from outside the area and that some county patients may also be hospitalized outside the area.
On Tuesday, there were at least 13,308 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. This data does not account for people who are hospitalized but have not gotten a positive test, and the Texas Department of State Health Services says some hospitals may be missing from the daily counts.
The state reported 10,981 available staffed hospital beds as of Tuesday, including 626 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 21% of total hospital beds.
The public can find more data on hospitalizations at dshs.texas.gov/ga3031/
New cases
Of the county’s newest cases, 81 came from the New Braunfels area. The Bulverde/Spring Branch area recorded two additional cases while south of Canyon Lake added one and north of Canyon Lake added four.
Seven of the newest cases are in people 70 and older, and 21 are people in their 50s and 60s. Six cases were people under the age of 20, 14 were people in their 20s, and 40 of them were in their 30s and 40s.
As of Wednesday morning, the county’s office of public health had received reports of 47,285 tests conducted with 3,932 confirmed, 2,691probable cases and 10 suspect cases.
The county reported a seven-day molecular positivity rate of 13.97% and a seven-day antigen positivity rate of 10.82%. The state recently split the positivity rate in half to account for the difference between the more accurate molecular tests and the quicker but less reliable antigen tests.
Vaccine
Comal County’s public health department said on Monday that it has used all of its available COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to check online for other locations in the county that might have some available and the expected criteria.
Officials said they would announce when they had additional vaccine available. Most of those vaccinated in the first wave include frontline health workers and some first responders. Both New Braunfels hospitals began vaccinating some of their staff at the end of the year.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
For more information, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/health.htm.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
