Preserving Comal County’s wide-open spaces hasn’t been at the top of the county’s to-do list, but commissioners took steps in that direction last week.
Last Thursday, they selected Moriarty & Associates LLC to pursue funding for county land acquisitions for wildlife conservation and water source protection. It approved $4,500 for the firm to prepare county applications for grants through the Texas Water Development Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).
“Behind the scenes, I’ve been working for years to find a way for Comal County to participate in (this effort),” Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said. “We struggled with lining up a time where funding was available and a project was available. Right now we don’t have a project, but this is an open program.
“We are applying for $30 million through the Water Development Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund to fund the possible purchase of lands or conservation easements in Comal County for conservation of source water and stormwater and flooding mitigation.”
The Comal County Conservation Alliance (CCCA) said Comal is behind adjacent Hill County counties in percentages of land dedicated to protected lands. The U.S. protected lands database indicates just 5% of Comal’s 579-square miles is dedicated to protected lands, which matches Medina County but trails Travis (17%), Bexar (10%), and Uvalde and Hays counties (9%).
For years the CCCA, Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance (GEAA), Hill Country Alliance (HCA), League of Women Voters of the Comal Area (LWV–CA) and a host of other organizations have rallied community interest in preserving natural and unique areas in the county, which is now being developed at a rapid pace.
While private entities have contributed, Comal County hasn’t attempted a sustained effort similar to entities in surrounding counties. For example, it took the San Marcos River Foundation five years and longer to purchase prime watershed areas surrounding the city, but it led to protections for San Marcos Springs, Sink and Purgatory creeks and the San Marcos River.
“We’ve been close a couple of times,” said Webb of the county’s acquisition efforts, which he noted were behind-the-scenes and had gone unpublicized.
In 2018, the CCCA proposed the county purchase 610 acres in two of the seven tracts that comprised El Rancho Cima, home to the old Boy Scout Camp off Farm-to-Market Road 32.
“Despite the efforts of a dedicated group of former scouts and other individuals, the 2,400-acre Boy Scout ranch, El Rancho Cima, along the picturesque Devil’s Backbone, was sold to a private developer,” the CCCA website said.
The purchase would have satisfied federal statutes in providing the 500 contiguous acres as domain for the endangered golden-cheeked warbler under the county’s Regional Habitat Conservation Plan.
In the meantime, Hays County purchased nearby tracts to establish the El Cima Preserve, which joined the county’s Wildenthal Preserve as warbler habitat. It also has Gay Ruby Dahlstrom Nature Preserve and Jacob’s Well Natural Area designated for water quality protection.
Last November, 70% of participating Hays County voters passed Proposition A, which designated issuance of up to $75 million in bonds combined with other funding mechanisms to establish parks, open spaces, conservation lands and other recreational areas.
Travis County voters passed a $185 million bond for additional green spaces and watershed protection measures in 2016.
All of the area entities are seeking the $30 million in CWSRF monies for properties — especially for source pollution mitigation and low-impact recreational parks and open spaces.
“The county could preserve land through conservation easements or simple purchases of land to keep in perpetuity for stormwater mitigation, drinking water, source point pollution mitigation and more,” Webb said. “Just basically keep it from becoming developed in the future unless it’s for those purposes.”
Webb said the CWSRF grants resemble those made available through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, or ARRA, which was the stimulus package approved by Congress and signed into law by President Barack Obama in February 2009.
“Approximately four years ago the TWDB revised their long-standing policy and opened the CWSRF to these sorts of land purchases,” William Moriarty wrote commissioners. “The city of San Marcos was the first entity to take advantage of this new funding opportunity.
“Recent legislative activity in Washington, D.C. has created additional opportunities. The possibility exists that the new federal infrastructure bill may result in significant grant dollars flowing through the CWSRF program.”
Moriarty suggested the county quickly file a PIF to get on the short list for CWSRF funding within the next few months. If that fails, he said the county would file another PIF next March, as well as seek up to $1 million in Green Project Reserve grants and similar subsidized loans.
Webb said millions from ARRA and subsequent federal stimulus went to the TWDB, which passed 30-year loans on to entities with qualifying matching funds that saw up to 60% of the debt forgiven.
“To get such a grant like that we would have to find the other 40%, which is substantial on some of these larger projects,” Webb said.
In July, Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover said she believed county voters would pass a bond similar to Hays County’s.
“Comal County is very late to the party,” Crownover said. “I think if we were to do a straw poll at the moment, we would probably pass something by 70% or 80%, based (on Hays’ result).
“I would certainly love to put that before the people and the voters.”
Crownover, County Judge Sherman Krause, Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag and Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston voiced concerns about the optics — long-term spending on the unknown at a time the county has spent the past five years and more than $100 million on infrastructure improvements.
One answer, proponents said, would encourage developers to pitch in or give them incentive to designate preserved areas in non-developed areas of the county. Another is enhancing partnerships with companies like CEMEX, which has donated hundreds of acres for habitat preservation, and New Braunfels Utilities’ Headwaters at the Comal.
NBU’s conservation project’s goal is environmental protection, engaging residents and visitors in natural area landscapes, preservation of the Comal Springs Ecosystem, and establishing long-lasting local connections to past and present natural history.
Commissioners unanimously approved both measures, but cautioned they’re not about to support a money pit.
“I would like to see this move forward strictly because we can’t say that we wanted to maintain the character of Comal County and not do anything about it,” Krause said.
Eccleston said it presents opportunities and options on potential purchases and form partnerships in an ever-shrinking window.
Haag hoped the $4,500 wouldn’t lead to spending 10 times that on the next step.
“I don’t have a problem with this as long as we’re using it to seek grants,” he said. “Property values are continuing to go up.
“If we start spending (county) money on pieces of property — and its tens of millions if not more – and even if you reduce it down it’s a lot for us to pay over a long period.”
Haag suggested the county stick with supporting adding more conservation easements, which are voluntary agreements between landowners and selected conservators that dedicate future use toward protecting and/or enhancing its natural resources.
Elizabeth Bowerman, CCCA board president, stressed Thursday’s approvals were important first steps.
“They will lead to a more livable future for our county,” she said. “(The amount) isn’t really that much to spend, (if it leads to) protecting land and water.”
Commissioners will not meet this Thursday in order to attend the Texas Association of Counties annual conference. They will meet again on Thursday, Sept. 9. For last Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
