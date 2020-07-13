With social distancing requirements relaxed and businesses reopening, the city of New Braunfels saw an overall increase of about $80,000, or 2.9%, in sales taxes received in July compared to the same month last year.
The city will receive an allocation from the state of more than $2.8 million this month, based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, said the May figures were “a pleasant surprise.”
“Given that we don’t have the comprehensive data for the May activity, unfortunately, we cannot pinpoint which sectors of our economy led to the net increase over the last fiscal year,” Werner said. “However, we can presume that this is driven, in part, by the partial reopening of businesses toward the end of the month as well as the reinvestment of stimulus dollars into the local economy.
According to Werner, the May 2019 payment included a positive audit adjustment of about $100,000. With the removal of the audit adjustment, the collections increase by 7.2%.
Gross sales tax collections for the first eight months of fiscal year 2020 have increased by 5% compared to a year ago.
“Projecting sales tax revenues, which is the largest single source of revenue for the city’s general fund, remains incredibly speculative during the pandemic; therefore we must continue to be as conservative as possible as we work through the development of the fiscal year 2021 Proposed Budget and Plan of Municipal Services,” he said.
Comal County will receive nearly $1.5 million in sales tax revenue this month from April sales, an increase of about 4.8% compared to a year ago.
In the calendar year 2020, gross sales tax collections have increased by 8.5% compared to a year ago.
Other Comal County municipalities may need a larger mailbox for their sales tax revenue checks.
Bulverde will receive $194,260 this month, an increase of 20.4% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $29,424, up 33.7% compared to the same month a year ago.
The Texas Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $744.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 2.6% less than a year prior.
State sales tax revenue totaled $2.67 billion in June, 6.5% less than in June 2019, based on sales made in May.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the decline in state sales tax collections was driven principally by steep drops in remittances from oil- and gas-related sectors.
Collections from the construction and amusement service sectors were also sharply down, he said.
“While collections from restaurants also were depressed, the extent of the decline was checked by increased takeout and delivery sales,” Hegar said. “Retail trade receipts rose significantly, buoyed by increased online shopping and building material purchases, as business premises were modified for COVID-19 precautions.”
Hegar also noted that retail sales likely also were boosted by increased alcoholic beverage sales at package, grocery and convenience stores.
“That’s because this category of spending shifted from restaurant and bar on-premise consumption, subject to mixed beverage taxes, to purchases for at-home consumption subject to sales tax,” he said. “Increased spending by businesses to facilitate teleworking resulted in higher tax collections from vendors of computer hardware and software products.”
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in June 2020 was down 9.7% compared to the same period a year ago.
Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57% of all tax collections, but the effects of the economic slowdown and low oil prices also were evident in other sources of revenue in June.
Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:
• Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $394 million, down 7.6% from June 2019, a substantial improvement from results in April and May
• Motor fuel taxes — $250 million, down 24% from June 2019
• Natural gas production tax — $20 million, down 84% from June 2019
• Oil production tax — $83 million, down 77% from June 2019
• Hotel occupancy tax — $23 million, down 61% from June 2019, an improvement from the record decline in May
• Alcoholic beverage taxes — $65 million, down 47% from June 2019, significantly better than May’s results
