New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD students can receive free healthy meals for the 2021-2022 school year due to a change in income eligibility requirements.
A student’s household income usually must meet income eligibility requirements for free or reduced-price meals.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture however is continuing reimbursing schools for free meals as part of extended waivers issued during the pandemic when campuses were closed.
Typically, districts are only reimbursed for free meals for students who are in the USDA’s National School Lunch Program.
NBISD in a press release said income eligibility requirements will likely resume for the 2022-2023 school year.
On July 26, the district will distribute letters about 2022-2023 eligibility benefits and how households can apply.
For this, the district will process household applications during the 2021-2022 school year so students can receive free or reduced-price meals during the first 30 days of 2022-2023.
District schools, school sites and central offices have copies of this policy.
Comal ISD students will receive free breakfasts and lunches as they did last year due to USDA guidelines, said Carmen Bell, Comal ISD nutrition department administrative assistant.
With both districts, à la carte items such as water, ice cream and chips as well as extra meals are not free.
Households who qualify must return the application to Melissa Thomas, administrative assistant to the food service director, at 830-627-6743.
Meal applications are available at 566 Butcher St., New Braunfels, TX 78130, or you may apply online at http://nbisd.schoollunchapp.com.
Comal ISD households can apply for reduced and free meals after July 19 online at https://www.mealappnow.com/mancco/splash.php
Comal ISD also has an income eligibility calculator on its webpage under Child Nutrition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.