New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.