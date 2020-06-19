Comal County Commissioners on Thursday approved nearly $100,000 for a third-party review of the new county jail.
San Antonio-based Amstar Inc. General Contractors, which specializes in design build and preservations, renovations and public facility improvements, will receive $98,980 to perform reviews of electrical, mechanical and other construction aspects of the facility.
“They will serve as a commissioning agent that will check insulation and components within the project,” County Engineer Tom Hornseth said. “It’s basically a complete review of all of the mechanical and electrical facilities to verify that the contractor followed specifications outlined by the architect and were properly installed.”
Amstar’s review will note any issues and defects. Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb asked Hornseth to explain the need behind a third party review.
“That’s the whole purpose — it’s customary to have this kind of review,” Hornseth said. “The architect does monitor and inspect the work by the contractor, but this check is to make sure that work and installation of the equipment was performed properly.”
The new 589-bed jail at the corner of South Water Lane and Interstate 35 will open after it receives its certificate of occupancy by the city of New Braunfels and passes inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Commissioners on Thursday also approved two Veterans Treatment Court measures. The first, grant funding leading to the second, adding another court officer. VTC provides services for veterans whose misdemeanor cases are adjudicated outside the regular criminal justice system.
The Texas Veterans Commission funds the court, which received $50,000 and $75,000 in TVC grants in its first two years (2016-18) and $100,000 for its next two (2018-20). Last fall, commissioners approved an application adding $50,000 more beginning in 2020-21.
“There have been some amendments, but it’s basically the same as when we applied for this grant in October or November,” County Court at-Law No. 2 and VTC Judge Charles Stephens said. “This grant actually increases the prior grant from $100,000 to $150,000 for the addition of a new probation officer.”
Commissioners next approved an updated agreement for the Caldwell, Comal and Hays County Community Supervision and Corrections Department to apply that new funding toward a VTC supervision officer. Stephens said that officer will be paid through the grant, which the county will use to reimburse the CSCD.
After receiving an update from public health officials on COVID-19, commissioners accepted donations benefiting the sheriff’s office Junior Deputy Academy and K-9 programs.
Paul Swoyer Septics, LLC donated 1,000 to the CCSO’s K-9 program. Sheriff Mark Reynolds said the Junior Deputy Academy, which stages week-long summer programs at three middle schools, will not be held this year because of COVID-19. He lauded Spring Branch Veterinary Hospital, ValMark Chevrolet and Brauntex Materials for donations totaling $1,000.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• Amended plats combining lots in sections of the Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake, Scenic Heights and Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivisions.
• The tax assessor-collector’s and treasurer’s monthly reports for May 2020.
• Purchases of equipment for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace’s office through the county’s Justice Court Technology Fund.
• Acceptance of 2019 annual financial reports from each of the county’s seven Emergency Services Districts.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
