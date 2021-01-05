Comal County's COVID-19 death toll climbed by five on Tuesday as health officials added another 170 cases of the disease.
County officials said that four of the deaths were residents of New Braunfels and included two women in their 80s who died on Jan. 3, a man in his 80s who also died on Jan. 3 and a man in his 50s who passed away on Dec. 31. The fifth death was a man in his 70s from the south portion of the county who died on Dec. 31.
The additions put the county's total number of COVID deaths at 168 since the pandemic arrived in March.
New cases
Of the 170 new cases added by officials, 12 are confirmed and the remaining 158 are probable.
Most of the new cases stem from New Braunfels which added 129, followed by Bulverde/Spring Branch which added 19. North of Canyon Lake added seven cases while 10 more were reported south of the lake. Another five were reported in the Garden Ridge area.
Twenty-two of the new cases are people 70 and older, 40 are in their 50s and 60s, 60 are in their 30s and 40s, 23 are in their 20s and 25 are under the age of 20.
The new additions put the county's case total at 6,545 with 5,504 of those patients having recovered and 873 active cases. The county added no new recoveries today, but if trends follow last week's, Wednesday should see a large number of recoveries added because the data has to be entered following the holiday.
Hospitalizations
Hospital use continued to run high on Tuesday with the number of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients sitting at 20.52% for the larger region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties.
The state last week instituted stricter restrictions on that region after it eclipsed 15% for seven consecutive days. Those restrictions closed bars and reduced capacities at many businesses from 75% to 50%.
Those tighter restrictions are slated to remain in place until the regional percentage falls below 15% for another seven consecutive days in a row.
Health officials reported that 56 Comal County patients were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday while local hospitals reported caring for 89 COVID patients. Seventeen of those patients are in intensive care and 11 are on ventilators.
Testing
As of Tuesday morning, the county's office of public health had received reports of 45,454 tests with 3,925 confirmed, 2,611 probable and nine suspect cases.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, split in two by testing method, stood at 19.85% for the more accurate molecular test and 14.49% for the quicker but less accurate antigen test.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
Vaccine
Comal County's public health department said on Monday that it has used all of its available COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to check online for other locations in the county that might have some available and the expected criteria.
Officials said they would announce when they had additional vaccine available. Most of those vaccinated in the first wave include frontline health workers and some first responders. Both New Braunfels hospitals began vaccinating some of their staff at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.