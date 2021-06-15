The New Braunfels Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating a “possible attempted kidnapping” Friday afternoon at Fischer Park.
“The NBPD did take a report (on the incident) as a summer camp was releasing children for the day,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, reading NBPD’s release on the incident that is being probed by the department’s criminal investigations division.
Camp workers said two people tried to pick up children from the Fischer Park Nature Camp but drove away after staffers noticed their names did not match identification cards assigned to the children, news reports said.
“We want to make you aware of an incident at the Fischer Park Nature Camp on Friday during pick up,” the city’s parks and recreation department said to parents. “Two individuals attempted to pick up campers without authorization or permission from the parents.
“Staff was diligent and noticed the name cards these individuals had in their car did not match the camp issued name cards. When further questioned, the individuals hurriedly left the park. The incident was reported immediately to the parents and the police. The police department is investigating the incident.”
Police did not release any further details on Tuesday.
“While we understand the cause for concern in the community, residents are urged to be patient while investigators gather the facts of the case, and that information will be shared as soon as possible without hindering the investigation,” NBPD’s statement continued.
“In the meantime, NBPD would like to remind all residents to always remain vigilant about their surroundings (whether at home, work, or school) and we always encourage you to call 9-1-1 (or our non-emergency number at 830-221-4100) if you ever see any suspicious activity or behavior.
“We also encourage residents to follow NBPD’s social media pages on Facebook and Twitter as well as the city of New Braunfels website for updates on this and future investigations.”
