The Hope Hospice Thrift Shop in New Braunfels recently welcomed back customers for inside shopping.
After closing for several weeks, the store, located at 613 N. Walnut Ave, reopened for curbside shopping in late April. The shop opened its doors to allow customers inside earlier this month at a limited capacity.
Julia Powers, Hope Hospice volunteer manager, said they looked at every aspect of the store’s operations before determining it was safe to reopen.
“The store had been sitting empty for six weeks,” Powers said. “There was nothing in the store that was harmful in any way. We knew that the store was a clean environment, but the kicker is that when you start bringing people in, that changes everything.”
Powers said the store was thoroughly clean before reopening. Customers are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer while inside the store.
“All of the volunteers wear masks and use hand sanitizer,” she said. “After every transaction at the front desk, they’re wiping the surface down and cleaning everything.”
Proceeds from store sales go directly to the funding of patient care services. The store offers clothing, toys, housewares, books, smaller furniture, appliances and medical equipment.
Around 65 volunteers assist in operating the store, Power said.
“The volunteers were ready to get involved again,” she said. “Everyone’s tired of being cooped up at home. We have to be careful. We can’t bring everybody in.”
Power said the store is also accepting donations on Fridays
from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Donors can bring the items to the back of the building, where volunteers stand ready to process those products.
“You pull up and stay in the car,” she said. “We empty the vehicle and take the items to put in a 20-foot pod. At the end of the day, the pod is closed and locked, and it’s going to ‘cook’ for the next 112 hours. That’s how long they say (the virus) can survive. We have to look at metal, plastic, glass and clothing.”
Donors should inform the volunteer if the items are heat-sensitive, Powers said.
The store does not accept scratched furniture; mattresses or box springs; baby equipment such as strollers, cribs, car seats and high chairs due to recalls; large and outdated electronics and appliances, such as televisions, computers and washers and dryers; hazardous chemicals including gasoline-filled yard equipment and paint; bed pillows; scrap metal; used tires; light fixtures and ceiling fans; reference and college/school textbooks; printers; phones; food and medical devices that touch the skin, such as nebulizers, oxygen/respiratory equipment, tubing, medications or sleep apnea equipment.
For more information, call the store at 830-625-4746.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.