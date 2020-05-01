There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Comal County, with two of those people hospitalized.
The latest cases pushes the county's total to 58. They are in their 20s, 50s and 60s, from New Braunfels, Bulverde and Eastern Comal County.
The county also confirmed recovery of three patients, including one of those who had been previously hospitalized. There have been 39 total recoveries, 6 deaths, and there are now 13 active cases with four hospitalized and the rest isolating at home.
Antibody testing
The Comal County Office of Public Health has partnered with Clinical Pathology Laboratories to conduct COVID-19 antibody testing by appointment.
The antibody test can determine whether a currently healthy person had contracted coronavirus in the past and now has the antibodies that usually confer immunity from a disease, although research into coronavirus immunity remains ongoing.
“This is a win-win partnership between the county and CPL,” said Cheryl Fraser, the county’s director of public health. “CPL can use our facilities to do the testing, and in return the county gets additional data about the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Residents can make an appointment for antibody testing by calling the Office of Public Health at 830-221-1150.
Testing for active cases of COVID-19 at a New Braunfels drive-through site run by local physicians in coordination with Comal County and the City of New Braunfels continues to be scheduled by calling 830-312-7980 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If patients do not have a doctor, they will be assigned one to follow up with them after the test.
COVID-19 numbers
As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 827 tests, with 58 positive, 719 negative and 50 results still pending.
Of the 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County 22 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 11 from the Bulverde area, 6 from eastern Comal County, 5 from north of Canyon Lake, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 3 from the Spring Branch area, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County and 1 from central Comal County
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.