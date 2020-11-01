An early morning head on crash on Sunday left an Olmos woman dead and a New Braunfels man facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter, police said.
Around 2:15 a.m. New Braunfels police and fire units responded to the 2500 block of Highway 46 South at Center Street and found two vehicles — a white Dodge pickup and a blue Kia Optima — had been involved in a head on collision.
Police said early investigation showed the pickup was traveling north toward New Braunfels when it veered into the south lanes striking the Kia and rolling over to its side.
Police said the pickup's driver, 33-year-old Jacob Perez of New Braunfels, and his 6-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries and were cleared by EMS at the scene.
Police reported that Perez showed signs of intoxication. He was taken into custody after field sobriety tests and taken to a nearby hospital for a voluntary blood draw. He was then taken to Guadalupe County Jail where he was charged with intoxication manslaughter, authorities said.
The driver of the Kia Optima, a 25-year-old man from Seguin, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition, authorities said.
Police said the Kia's passenger, 28-year-old Sevannah Shay Mata from Olmos, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified and Guadalupe County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace John Terry ordered an autopsy.
Police said the traffic unit and criminal investigations division were called in to investigate the crash and to conduct a full accident reconstruction.
State Hwy 46 South in that area was closed for approximately 4½ hours while that investigation took place and so that crews could clear the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.