The first of several storms forecast over the next several days blew through Comal County Tuesday afternoon, bringing 65 mph winds and dumping nearly 2 inches of rain.
New Braunfels and Comal County first responders are waiting, watching and preparing for severe weather and flooding over the next few days.
“The next 24 to 48 hours will be critical,” said Andy Cardiel, the city’s emergency management coordinator, two hours before wind gusts over 65 mph ushered in the opening salvo of storms, accompanied by lightning and pea-sized hail, around 3 p.m.
Heavy rains often lead to flash floods of low-lying buildings, creeks, streams and roads, and can send rivers and streams into minor or moderate flood stages. It doesn’t take a lot of rain – such as the 5.5 inches that triggered the area’s most recent major flood in 2015 – to turn the Comal and Guadalupe rivers into danger zones.
Unofficially, the storm dumped 1.71 inches of rain between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at New Braunfels Regional Airport. Eric Platt and Aaron Treadway, NWS meteorologists based there, said they recorded 1.81 inches of rain by 6 p.m. and a 65 mph wind gust near the NWS office. The NWS revised its forecast to shift most heavy rains south and east of the Interstate 35 corridor.
“The rainfall amounts have trended downward, ever slightly,” Platt said. “It looks like some of the stronger amounts might fall east of the Interstate 35 corridor. We’re not out of the woods yet, but the highest isolated amounts might be closer to 8 inches versus 10 inches.”
After the deluge, the NWS put Comal County under a flash flood warning until at least 7 a.m. Wednesday. It predicted rain totals between 3 to 7 inches locally, with up to 10 inches possible in isolated areas through Thursday afternoon.
Other South Central Texas counties under various weather warnings included Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Travis and Williamson counties.
“We could see some nickel-sized hail and winds up to 60 mph,” Platt said. “But the biggest thing is going to be the torrential rainfall.”
Several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms — strong to severe at times — will continue through the end of the week, with the most severe occurring Wednesday and Thursday. The
The afternoon gully washer dumped at least 2 inches of rain in the Landa Park area and more in unincorporated county areas, leading city officials to temporarily close the Comal River to recreation.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said Comal’s water flow increased to 450 cubic feet per second (cfs), with poor water clarity and was flowing over the Tube Chute Dam.
“River flows and debris conditions at the Tube Chute will be reevaluated periodically over the next several days in order to make a determination about when river recreation can resume,” Ferguson said.
City officials cited other weather-related issues throughout New Braunfels, including downed trees and power lines. New Braunfels Utilities said about 435 customers were affected by power outages, with power already restored in some areas late Tuesday afternoon. The rains caused high water that closed traffic under IH-35’s overpass over State Highway 46.
Both city and county emergency operations centers are on standby, with the county office recently restored after its temporary conversion into a COVID-19 vaccination call center.
“We’re just monitoring the forecast, which has changed quite a bit over the last 48 hours,” said Jeff Kelley, Comal County emergency management coordinator. “We’re sending out notices and making sure everyone is aware.”
Cardiel said both operations centers will focus on their jurisdictions but also work with city police and fire departments, constables, sheriff’s office and emergency services districts if and when needed.
“We’ll be coordinating our events with each other,” he said. “Right now, we’re monitoring everything to see which teams will be needed from various departments — police, fire, public works — and the employees needed during flood events.
“We’re going to be watching very closely – and be prepared to take the necessary actions if and when they occur.”
Forecasters expected the next rounds of storm bands to arrive around 4 a.m. Wednesday, increasing rain chances from 60% overnight to 90% by noon. Gusty winds will accompany the showers and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours until most of the heavy rains exit Thursday evening.
But the outflow boundary will continue to linger over the area through the weekend, with rain chances increasing to 60% on Saturday and 80% by Sunday. Daily temperatures throughout the five day period will range from the low 80s to upper 60s.
Herald-Zeitung reporter Steve Knight contributed to this story.
