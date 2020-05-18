New Braunfels and Comal County officials are reviewing but supporting Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders that immediately reopen business offices and child care facilities, and bars under capacity limits beginning Friday.
“These new guidelines will reopen many of our local businesses that have not previously been able to open,” said Robert Camareno, New Braunfels city manager. “We are reviewing the governor’s new guidelines and will apply them to our city facilities and services.”
Abbott, flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt during a Monday afternoon press conference, said bars can reopen at 25% capacity and restaurants can expand from 25% to 50% capacity beginning Friday, when his latest executive orders also allow reopenings of bingo parlors and bowling alleys.
“Tomorrow and every day moving forward is one day closer to medical discoveries that will help and treat people from getting COVID-19,” Abbott said, then sternly emphasizing, “Until that day comes, our focus is to keep you safe, while restoring your ability to get back to work.”
Comal County reported a 71st positive case of the virus on Monday, though none of its six virus deaths have occurred since mid-April.
“As Comal County reopens, we continue to follow the governor’s orders in order to ensure the health and safety of our community,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. We also encourage residents to protect themselves and those around them by following social distancing guidelines.”
Most area river outfitters resumed operations on May 8, and gyms, manufacturing and other operations reopened Monday under 25% occupancy. That included Das Rec, the New Braunfels city recreation center, where officials expected to host 800 of 15,000 registered members on its first day back on Monday.
“City staff will work with local businesses to help them understand the new orders and ensure compliance,” Camareno said. “The city is committed to helping our community through the economic recovery process, and exploring all avenues for support — which includes federal and state funding.”
Abbott’s list of newly reopened establishments included massage establishments, other massage services by licensed massage therapists or other licensed persons, electrolysis, waxing, tattoo studios, piercing studios, and hair loss treatment and growth services.
“Texas is prepared to enter into Phase 2. Every decision I have made and about to make today have been unanimously supported by a team of medical experts,” he said. “That commitment to data and doctors underpins today’s announcement.”
All will reopen “provided they can ensure at least 6 feet social distancing between operating work stations … Because of the proximity between individuals in these facilities, stringent compliance with these protocols is strongly recommended.”
However, reopenings of water venues such as Schlitterbahn are still being studied.
“We are monitoring theme parks,” Abbott said. “We are seeing what Disney is doing on a national and international level, and monitoring their strategies for parks to open up.
“We understand how critically important they are to the tourism industry in Texas, as we’ll as a place for children to go to. It’s an area we want to open as quickly as possible. However, there are unique challenges to them opening in ways that will allow them to contain COVID-19.”
On Friday, bars, wine rooms and craft breweries will open at 25% capacity for indoor facilities, and larger for those with connected outside areas. By May 31, Abbott said youth sports and overnight camps can resume, along with professional sports (without fans), that include golf, auto racing, baseball, softball, tennis and basketball. On June 1, summer school will be permitted in public and private school districts and universities.
The governor announced the first phase of his reopening plan Monday, April 27, which allowed restaurants and retailers to reopen at 25% capacity on Friday, May 1. On Tuesday, May 5, Abbott, in somewhat of a surprise, announced reopenings of hair salons and guidance for school graduations, and clarified additional businesses that fit into his April 27 announcement. Then, he said the transition into Phase 2 would depend on seeing “two weeks of data to confirm, no flare up of COVID-19.”
Days later, on May 5, Abbott announced expanded rules for hair salons, nail salons, and updated guidance for school graduations. Since then, the state’s number of confirmed cases escalated.
Nearly 1,500 cases and 58 deaths were reported Friday. Another 1,800 were reported Sunday, including 700 cases involving meat packaging employees at plants in and around Amarillo.
“Some places will not be able to open as other areas in the state, and now is one of those times,” he said. “As many people know, the Amarillo area right now is suffering the fastest growth of COVID-19 in Texas ... and that spread also impacts the regional health care system.”
That outbreak, and another in the El Paso area, required targeted responses leading to delays of reopenings by one week (May 29) in El Paso, Randall, Potter, Moore and Deaf Smith counties.
“We’ve strengthened the ability to respond to COVID-19 hotspots – nursing homes, jails and meat-packing plants, where we’ve sent surge response teams in to provide tests, separate those who are ill to make sure the virus is contained,” he said.
In the three weeks since he introduced Phase 1, Abbott said the state has “boosted its abilities to contain COVID-19,” he said. He said now there are ample supplies of personal and protective equipment for first responders and medical professionals along with increased testing.
“In the first half of May we conducted twice as many tests as in March and April combined,” he said, adding the state is averaging 25,000 tests per day at 600 sites throughout the state.
The governor said mandatory testing of all state nursing homes has begun, conducted by local first responders. The state is also honing the state’s voluntary testing and tracing of residents that will be performed in a way that “protects privacy and personal liberty.”
“Let’s be clear, COVID-19 still exists in Texas,” he said. “Our goal is to find ways to co-exist with COVID-19 as safely as possible.”
