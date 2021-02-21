New Braunfels Utilities on Sunday afternoon lifted its boil water notice after the utility said it had successfully achieved system-wide Texas Commission on Environmental Quality minimum pressure requirements.

NBU water customers had been under a boil water notice since Wednesday after the system had experienced low water pressure and outage issues brought on by last week's brutal winter storms and power outages.

The lifting of the boil water notice came after NBU said it took the necessary corrective actions to restore the water's quality for drinking water or human consumption purposes and provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicated that the water no longer required boiling before use.

For customers who do not have water pressure, NBU recommends they check for any signs of a leak inside or outside of the home and ensure that the customer shutoff has not been closed.

The customer shutoff is typically located on the house side of the water meter box.

Those who still do not have water pressure should call NBU's control center number at 830-60-8800.

High bill plans

NBU on Sunday also said it had put a plan in place to help residential and commercial customers minimize the impact of high bills related to weather-related water leaks brought-on by last week's winter storm.

In a press release, NBU said it to make a one-time adjustment to all residential and commercial water and wastewater accounts to assist or aid customers who may have higher bills due to freeze-related leaks or unusually higher usage for faucet dripping in order to prevent freezing at their home or business.

"Our customers have had to endure unthinkable hardships due to this extreme weather event. We understand their concerns and want to do all we can to help our community by easing the impact of their next bill," said NBU Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor in a statement.

Electric bill monitoring

Regarding electricity, NBU said the financial impact of last week's unprecedented winter weather emergency has not yet been fully calculated but warned it might be considerable.

"We are involved and monitoring what is happening at the state level," the press release stated. "New Braunfels Utilities has maintained affordable electric rates and continues to make that a top priority. Just like other Texas utilities, NBU experienced unusually sharp increases in the costs of fuel."

The impact of last week's winter weather event is something that will continue into the foreseeable future," NBU said.

"While fuel charges are normally passed on to customers, NBU is pursuing every financing tool within our ability to spread the financial impact over years," the utility said. "Spreading out the costs, if approved, will minimize the impact to customer affordability, which is important since everyone in our community and beyond has already been through a very difficult time."

NBU said it would continue working with its board and the New Braunfels City Council to "find the most financially reasonable solutions for our community" as prices stabilize and the utility assesses the final financial impact of last week's storms.