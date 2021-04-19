Unemployment rates in New Braunfels and Comal County fell in March compared to the previous month, according to Texas Workforce Commission data released Friday.
New Braunfels' unemployment rate fell to 5.4% in March from the February rate of 5.7%. The city's jobless rate in March 2020 was 4.2% when the COVID-19 pandemic initially arrived in the area.
The decrease came as the number of people employed rose from 42,835 in February to 43,222 in March.
The civilian labor force, the number of people working or looking for work who are not employed with any government or military institution, and the number of unemployed rose slightly in March compared to the previous month.
"It is gratifying to see more people finding work as we hopefully exit this pandemic and enter our busy summer season," said Michael Meek, interim CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. "New Braunfels and Comal County continue to have lower unemployment rates than the region, state and nation."
The unemployment rate in Comal County fell to 5.7% in March from February's rate of 6%. Comal County's unemployment rate in March 2020 was 4.4%.
The data showed that the number of people employed in Comal County was 72,222 in March, increasing from the previous month's figure of 71,554.
The county's civilian labor force's size also rose compared to the prior month.
Unemployment rates in surrounding counties in March:
Hays County, 5.3%, down from 5.7% in February; Guadalupe County, 5.6%, down from 5.8%; Bexar County, 6.7%, down from 7%; and Kendall County, 4.6%, down from 5%.
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.
In March, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.9 percent, unchanged from February.
Texas gained 99,000 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, marking gains in 10 of the last 11 months. Private sector employment increased 106,600 for the month.
"Positive job numbers for March continue to show Texas is on track for continued growth," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel in a statement. "TWC will continue to provide flexible and innovative training programs to help provide all Texans with skills they can use for workforce success."
All industries except the government sector added jobs over the month, while four had series-high job gains dating back to 1990.
In March, the leisure and hospitality industry led with 23,100 jobs while construction employment increased by 19,100 positions. The professional and business services industry followed with a gain of 14,800 jobs.
