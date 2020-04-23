While many are able to shelter in place at home during COVID-19 restrictions, others with jobs essential to society’s ability to function continue to work, and a group of elementary school students is letting them know their labor is appreciated with a digital thank-you card.
“In the last few weeks the importance of filling basic needs has become apparent to one and all,” said Susan Montgomery, senior associate of Hoffmann Lane Elementary School. “We have become extremely thankful for not only the first responders in our community, but also the employees of our local grocery stores (particularly H-E-B), school staff, U.S. Postal Service personnel, truckers, etc. who worked long hours to provide.
“In a normal environment, we discuss Community Helpers and what they do for us as part of our elementary curriculum. Our principal, Leslie Durst, thought (a digital card) would be a great opportunity for our students to not only express their creativity, but also allow them to connect and express their appreciation to all those unsung heroes.”
The two discussed the logistics for the project, and Montgomery sent an email to parents explaining the idea and the thought behind it.
“The students were invited to create a thank you to whoever has been a hero during this time,” Montgomery said. “They could draw, write or dress up like their favorite hero if they wanted since that is what we would have done had we been in school. Parents were asked to take a picture and email it to me.”
She said it was important to make sure parents knew the project was not mandatory.
“With so much change going on in recent weeks, we stressed to parents that the project was totally optional, but we thought it would allow students to do something that didn’t require a great deal of parent oversight,” Montgomery said.
Approximately 55 students, parents and staff participated.
“Once I received the pictures, I created the video and sent it out through social media and any outlet I could think of,” Montgomery said. “Our intent was to let those who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic know how very thankful we are for their dedication to their purpose and service to our community. We hope the video will show that appreciation and if it brings a smile to their face then we have done our job.”
To view the Hoffmann Elementary School digital thank you card to essential employees, go to https://tinyurl.com/y977cyoy.
