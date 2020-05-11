What is the recovery rate for patients on ventilators?
Mortality rates were high among hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New York City requiring ventilators, researchers found during a study conducted by the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York.
According to the study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the mortality rate for those who received mechanical ventilation was 24.5%.
As of April 4, among 1,151 patients requiring mechanical ventilation, 3.3% were discharged alive, 72% remained in the hospital, and the remainder were deceased.
The researchers examined outcomes for coronavirus patients admitted between March 1 and April 4 to 12 hospitals in New York City and Long Island that are part of the Northwell Health system.
Is ventilator use spread across the age groups of those who have contracted the virus or is ventilator use predominantly in the older age groups?
In the New York study, patients were a median age of 63, and almost 40% were women, 40% were white and 23% were African American.
Mortality rates for those who received mechanical ventilation in the 18-to-65 and older-than-65 age groups were 76.4% and 97.2%, respectively.
The study was not more age-specific other than those two groups.
What is the average hospital cost or cost range for victims on ventilators on a per-day basis?
A study using year 2005 hospital discharge records from six states — Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Washington — showed the daily incremental cost of mechanical ventilation for ICU patients was estimated at between $600 and $1,500 per day.
A 2012 conducted by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine determined that the incremental cost was $1,522 per day.
I didn’t see a more recent study in my research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.