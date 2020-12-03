Comal County’s rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths is in its fourth straight week without any end in sight.
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser told county commissioners on Thursday that 92 new cases, one suspect case and one death were added Wednesday, increasing the county total to 4,786 cases and 131 deaths.
“I can say it’s a lot more than that — we can only get through so many cases in a day, so there will be more than that today,” Fraser said.
A New Braunfels woman in her 70s succumbed on Nov. 12, she said. Of the new cases, 67 were confirmed and 26 are probable, including the fourth recorded suspect case.
There have been 37,042 tests led to 3,318 confirmed, 1,464 probable and four suspect cases, Fraser said, adding the county's seven-day positivity rate rose to 14.79%, which Fraser reminded the court always fluctuates. She said the state’s positivity rate was 12.99% on Tuesday.
Sixty of the new cases stem from New Braunfels and 20 from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area. Eight were from north of Canyon Lake and five south of Canyon Lake. Most new patients are in their 30s and 40s (34); and 50s and 60s (24). Twenty-eight are in their 20s or under 20.
There are now 470 active COVID-19 cases in Comal County, with 31 of those patients hospitalized. That's up from 18 reported on Wednesday.
County hospitals are now caring for 34 COVID-19 patients, with seven of those in intensive care and five on ventilators.
Avoiding summer repeat
County Judge Sherman Krause said officials are closely monitoring spikes in active cases and hospitalizations. Krause was noncommittal about what numbers might lead to the county taking more aggressive action – such as shutting down non-essential businesses.
“At this point, I can’t say if reaching a certain threshold (of cases) would lead to that,” he said.
“Obviously, the things that are important are the number of active cases and hospitalizations. We don’t want to go back to the situation we had five months ago.”
Krause said the goal is to avoid numbers that peaked in July, when the total active cases spiked from 495 on July 1 and reached an all-time high of 1,134 on July 20, when numbers of patients in area hospitals (57), in intensive care (18) and ventilators (nine), started to decline.
“We want to keep the hospitals from becoming overloaded with COVID patients because they won’t be able to provide the level of services for other things,” Krause said. “We do have some patients from El Paso and surrounding counties that are taking up space in Comal County hospitals, which (if it continues to spike) won’t be able to treat other patients.”
That exact number wasn’t available Thursday. On a positive note, 68 more recoveries increased that total to 4,185.
Fraser said residents have begun asking about the Trauma Service Area Service Score, which measures unit capacity and is updated on the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard.
The TSA score for Area P, a 23-county region that includes Comal County and San Antonio and extends southwest to the Mexico border, stood at 10.14% Wednesday, still under the threshold of 15%.
Testing
Fraser said drive-through testing, performed Tuesdays and Fridays by appointment only, resumes Friday. She said 11 of 36 residents who tested Tuesday were positive, and four of 33 who tested Nov. 24 were positive. Testing wasn’t performed the previous two Fridays.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
She reminded the public health office is open by appointment only, with flu immunizations and other needs available by calling 830-221-1150.
“The phones have been busy and we are trying to get to all of those,” she said. “We’re working to develop an online system, but in the meantime if you need testing, please do not come into the office – call ahead of time. We don’t want to expose our staff or other individuals in our waiting rooms at that time.”
Fraser said staffers and epidemiologists continue to work with schools and nursing homes.
“We’re also preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine and are working with local healthcare partners to help them prepare,” she said. “We will be having our monthly Comal County Healthcare Coalition Zoom meeting next week and have invited all nursing homes, first-responders, hospitals and others who can help in getting us prepared.”
