The popular annual fundraising event known as Wein and Saengerfest will return to the streets of downtown New Braunfels this year, city officials announced, although with some changes and modifications due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, rechristened “Wein and Saenger Lite,” is set for May 1 from 5-9 p.m., on the Main Plaza.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the New Braunfels Downtown Association and the New Braunfels Parks Foundation.
Wein and Saenger Lite will feature live music from Soul Sessions and Three Man Front, wine and beer will be sold by the glass, and there will be a limited number of food trucks available.
“We are excited to see the return of the Wein and Saengerfest event this year,” said New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman. “As always, the health and safety of our residents and visitors is the top priority, so this year’s event has been modified to incorporate COVID-19 safety protocols. New Braunfels has proven time and again to be a resilient community — through flood, fire and now pandemic — and we hope this year’s Wein and Saenger Lite fundraising event is just the start of returning to the traditions and festivities our community is known for.”
Officials said the event will require the closure of the Main Plaza and portions of Seguin Avenue and San Antonio Street approaching the Plaza.
The closures will be in effect the day of the event from 3 p.m. until midnight, with a temporary tow-away/no parking zone within the closure from 2 p.m. until midnight.
For more information about the event, visit www.weinandsaengerfest.com.
