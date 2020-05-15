DAS REC PROTECTIVE MEASURES
•Gloves while Exercising – All members exercising in Das Rec are required to wear gloves that fully cover hands from the wrist to the fingers. Please bring your own gloves.
•Masks – Masks are not required, only recommended.
•Self-screening – Please self-screen prior to entering Das Rec. A self-screening checklist is provided by the Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas.
•Credit Card Only
•Temperature Screening – All guests and employees will be screened for temperature prior to entering the building. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 will be asked to skip their visit and return once they are fever free for 72 hours.
•Facility Reservation Required – Members will reserve space at Das Rec in two-hour time increments. This will ensure the equipment and area of Das Rec you wish to use will be available to you when you arrive. Some equipment and activities will be limited or not allowed at this time.
•After every 2-hour time slot, the facility will close for a 30-minute cleaning intermission for cleaning and disinfecting procedures; registration instructions coming soon.
ADDITIONAL POLICIES FOR DAS REC AREAS
Das Rec is taking extra measures to safeguard against COVID-19. For the time being, each facility area now has additional COVID-19 policies:
Fitness Floor
•Capacity is 39 members; every other piece of cardio equipment has been blocked off.
•Machine weights have been spaced out on the floor to allow for social distancing.
Group Exercise
•Capacity is 29 members; classes will be body weight only, no equipment.
•Yoga and Pilates classes will require members to bring their own mat.
Indoor Track
•Capacity is 26 members.
Gymnasium
•Basketball
•Capacity is 10 members; at times will be limited to one goal per member or family unit; individual style shooting, free throws, games such as knockout, horse, around the world will be permitted. Members will be permitted to bring their own balls and required to wipe them down before and after use.
•Pickleball
•Capacity is 20 members; most times will be open to all eight courts and singles play permitted. Members will be required to bring in their own paddles, wiped down before and after use.
Competition Pool
•Capacity is eight members; limit is one swimmer per lane; kickboards, noodles and weights will not be available.
Leisure Pool
•Capacity is 29 members; spray feature and slide will be closed; life jackets available by request.
UNAVAILABLE AT THIS TIME
•Kinder Care
•Locker Rooms and Showers
•Coffee Service
•Lobby, Hallway Seating
•Water Fountains
•New Memberships
Additional Questions/Concerns – contact us at info@dasrec.com and we will assist on a case by case basis.
Source: City of New Braunfels
