Comal County's active COVID-19 case count dropped on Wednesday morning after officials added almost 250 recoveries to its data, but its seven-day positivity rate climbed to near 14% as it added 98 cases.
Of the 98 cases, 68 of them are new with 30 being backlogged and 27 are confirmed and 71 probable. It brings the county's total since the pandemic arrived locally in March to 4,693 with 4,117 of those patients now listed as recovered — including 242 added on Wednesday morning.
Most of the new cases stem from the New Braunfels area which added 61 of the cases with five north of Canyon Lake, nine south of Canyon Lake, 2 in the Garden Ridge area and 21 in the Bulverde/Spring Branch area. Twenty-two of the cases were under the age of 20, 11 were in their 20s, 29 were in their 30s and 40s, 30 were in their 50s and 60s and six were older than 70.
The county now has 417 active cases of COVID-19 with 18 of those patients hospitalized — an increase of two since Tuesday's report. There have been 130 deaths associated with the pandemic with the majority of those taking place during a summertime spike in which nursing homes and other long-term care facilities battled outbreaks.
Comal County hospitals on Wednesday reported caring for 37 COVID-19 patients, down from 42 on Tuesday. Eight of those patients are in intensive care with five on ventilators.
As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports 36,396 tests with 3,251 confirmed cases, 1,439 probable cases and three suspect cases. The county's seven-day positivity rate is 13.84% — up more than 3% from Tuesday's 10.47%.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
