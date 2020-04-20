Law enforcement, loved ones and neighbors salute as the hearse carrying Officer Justin Putnam passes by and makes a final trip to Putnam’s home in the Blanco Vista neighborhoods in San Marcos on Monday, April 20, 2020. Putnam, 31 and a five-year San Marcos Police Department veteran, was killed and fellow Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller critically wounded a domestic violence call Saturday night. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Angie and Phillip Raasch embrace as they pay their respects to San Marcos Police Officer Justin Putnam at his memorial near Hopkins Street and Charles Austin Drive on Monday, April 20, 2020. The Raasches son is on the San Marcos Police force. “I keep thinking about our son. He’s young too. I want people to know these policemen work hard to keep us all safe,” Angie said. “They don’t deserve to be shot at. They’re there for us. It hurts me to know it could’ve been my son.” MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Law officers say there’s nothing “routine” about performing a traffic stop or responding to a call for service.
“We tell everyone, whether we’re doing training or at a live event, to always be conscientious about your surroundings and always be prepared for what could happen,” Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said Monday, as hundreds of first responders lined Interstate 35 to escort the body of an officer killed in the line of duty Saturday night.
New Braunfels police, Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined an honor guard of dozens of Central Texas first responders as Justin Putnam’s body was transported from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin to a San Marcos funeral home.
Putnam, 31 and a five-year San Marcos Police Department veteran, was killed and fellow Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller critically wounded a domestic violence call Saturday night.
“We lost a fine young man, faithful officer and friend last night,” SMPD Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said. “Our hearts are heavy as we pray for Justin Putnam’s family and for our two officers fighting for their lives today.”
Stewart and Mueller underwent surgery and remained in critical condition at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle on Monday. A patrol car, parked near police and firefighter statues near San Marcos City Hall, was adorned with memorials for Putnam and get-well messages for the hospitalized officers.
The three officers responded to an assault/domestic violence call at the Twin Lakes Villa Apartments in San Marcos around 6 p.m. Saturday. Police said the suspect, Alfredo Perez Delacruz, 46, assaulted his wife and endangered others inside the apartment. Wearing body armor, Delacruz ambushed the officers with a rifle as they tried to enter.
“There was nothing they could do to escape the gunfire,” Klett said of his officers.
Delacruz was found dead inside the apartment from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“Words can never adequately express our profound sorrow for Officer Putnam’s family and loved ones,” San Marcos city officials said Monday.
Stewart, 28, was five months into his career as an SMPD officer and previously served two years with the McAllen Police Department. Mueller, 39, has been an SMPD officer for 10 months after 11 years as a telecommunications operator for the department.
“Our prayers are with these two officers and their families as they fight to recover from their wounds,” Klett said.
Putnam is the second SMPD police officer killed in the line of duty and the first since Officer Kenneth Copeland was killed while serving a warrant Dec. 4, 2017. Two other SMPD officers were struck by vehicles while responding to calls on Interstate 35 during the past year.
“We’ve had a lot of tragedy recently and we appreciate those prayers from the community,” Klett said.
SMPD thanked the Texas Rangers for taking the lead in the investigation, and assistance from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle, Buda, Austin, New Braunfels, Texas State University police department, Hays County constables, Department of Public Safety Troopers, San Marcos park rangers, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hays County EMS and San Marcos Fire Department for assistance.
San Marcos Police Department members gather to pay respects to fallen Officer Justin Putnam during the memorial procession in the Blanco Vista neighborhoods in San Marcos on Monday, April 20, 2020. Putnam, 31 and a five-year San Marcos Police Department veteran, was killed and fellow Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller critically wounded a domestic violence call Saturday night. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Law enforcement, loved ones and neighbors gather to pay respects as the hearse carrying Officer Justin Putnam passes by and makes a final trip home in the Blanco Vista neighborhoods in San Marcos on Monday, April 20, 2020. Putnam, 31 and a five-year San Marcos Police Department veteran, was killed and fellow Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller critically wounded a domestic violence call Saturday night. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Hutto ISD police officer Herman Cantu holds a thin blue line flag while waiting for the memorial procession to begin on Monday, April 20, 2020. “I didn’t know him, but we are all brothers,” Cantu said. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
From left, Braylon Tannreuther, 8, Sonya Tannreuther and Landry Tannreuther, 4, admire the American flag as they gather to pay respect to Officer Putnam in the Blanco Vista neighborhoods in San Marcos on Monday, April 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Armando Contreras salutes San Marcos police officers while holding an American flag during Officer Justin Putnam’s memorial procession on Monday, April 20, 2020. Putnam, 31 and a five-year San Marcos Police Department veteran, was killed and fellow Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller critically wounded a domestic violence call Saturday night. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Fallen San Marcos Police Officer Justin Putnam’s patrol car sits as a makeshift memorial near Hopkins Street and Charles Austin Drive on Monday, April 20, 2020. Putnam, 31 and a five-year San Marcos Police Department veteran, was killed and fellow Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller critically wounded a domestic violence call Saturday night. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
San Marcos Police Department members gather to pay respects to fallen Officer Justin Putnam during the memorial procession in the Blanco Vista neighborhoods in San Marcos on Monday, April 20, 2020. Putnam, 31 and a five-year San Marcos Police Department veteran, was killed and fellow Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller critically wounded a domestic violence call Saturday night. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Law enforcement, loved ones and neighbors gather for Officer Justin Putnam’s memorial procession on Monday, April 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Law enforcement, loved ones and neighbors gather to pay respects as the hearse carrying Officer Justin Putnam passes by and makes a final trip home in the Blanco Vista neighborhoods in San Marcos on Monday, April 20, 2020. Putnam, 31 and a five-year San Marcos Police Department veteran, was killed and fellow Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller critically wounded a domestic violence call Saturday night. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
A man salutes as the hearse carrying Officer Justin Putnam passes by on Monday, April 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Jake Bremer, 9, waves a thin blue line flag with Drew Dremer, 15, and Jennifer Rouse in honor of Officer Justin Putnam on Monday, April 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Hutto ISD police officer Herman Cantu holds a thin blue line flag while waiting for the memorial procession to begin on Monday, April 20, 2020. “I didn’t know him, but we are all brothers,” Cantu said. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Christian and Leila Valdespino, 7, hold signs made for Officer Justin Putnam’s memorial procession on Monday, April 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
From left, Braylon Tannreuther, 8, Sonya Tannreuther and Landry Tannreuther, 4, admire the American flag as they gather to pay respect to Officer Putnam in the Blanco Vista neighborhoods in San Marcos on Monday, April 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Armando Contreras salutes San Marcos police officers while holding an American flag during Officer Justin Putnam’s memorial procession on Monday, April 20, 2020. Putnam, 31 and a five-year San Marcos Police Department veteran, was killed and fellow Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller critically wounded a domestic violence call Saturday night. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
Two spectators hold the Texas flag on display during Officer Justin Putnam’s memorial procession on Monday, April 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON / Herald-Zeitung
“We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of support and on-the-ground aid we received from these and other law enforcement partners,” Klett said.
Comal County law agencies have rarely seen deaths in the line of duty. The New Braunfels Police Department was 40 years into the future when City Marshal August Hampe was killed in a gunfight on Seguin Avenue in 1883. Hampe, the city’s only lawman killed in the line of duty, was 38 years old.
“In honor of the supreme sacrifice of Officer Putnam and in support of our friends at the San Marcos Police Department, all New Braunfels officers shall wear a mourning band over their badge until Officer Putnam has been laid to rest,” said David Ferguson, NBPD communications director. “This is just a small token of the support that we will be offering SMPD in the coming weeks.”
DPS Trooper Randy Vetter died after being shot during a traffic stop in 2000. CCSO has lost five officers serving on the line, including Det. Ed Murphy in a helicopter crash while trying to capture burglars in 1981; Deputy Bill Urban died heart failure after responding to a domestic disturbance call; and Deputy Ray Horn, who died in a vehicle accident while investigating another accident in Schertz in January 2019.
Reynolds said CCSO would send representatives to Putnam’s funeral and burial services after they are announced. On Saturday, Putnam’s sister, Kelsea, said he “was the best big brother a girl could ask for,” adding Justin was engaged to be married in November.
“Joining the police force was no shock for us because it’s what he has always done, protecting people,” she said in a statement. He loved his family and dogs so much. His dogs were his babies and he always tucked them into his bed next to him to sleep.
“He was set to get married in November to his fiancée and girlfriend of 10 years. I was so excited to be a bridesmaid and stand up there next to him as he married the love of his life.”
The 100 Club of Central Texas has activated its Survivor and Critically Injured funds to provide money to the families of all three officers. Donations and condolence messages are being received at its website, https://100clubcentex.com/support-us/.
