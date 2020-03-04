The wait was worth it for incumbents who defeated challengers in the county’s six contested Republican primary races Tuesday night.
Final unofficial returns from Comal County’s 27 polling centers arrived around 10:30 p.m., indicating Precinct 4 Constable Shane Rapp, 433rd District Judge Dib Waldrip and Precinct 3 Constable Craig Ackerman with big wins to capture new four-year terms next January.
Joining them will be Charlie Motz, who will succeed Ben Scroggin as Precinct 1 constable, and Kristen Hoyt, who will succeed longtime Tax Assessor-Collector Cathy Talcott. Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston saw a close lead expand through the evening in defeating challenger Richard K. Smith and advance in her bid for a fourth term.
The first major tests for the county’s new Verity voting machines and universal polling sites handling the county’s 29 voting precincts had few issues – except the county will need more of both for the Nov. 3 general elections.
With mail-in and provisional ballots pending, readjusted unofficial totals reported 31,666 of 106,505 registered Comal voters cast ballots during early voting and in person on Tuesday – equating to a 29.73% turnout.
Barring upsets by a minor-party or write-in candidates in November, unopposed GOP primary winners securing outright four-year terms were 22nd District Court Judge Bruce Boyer, Sheriff Mark Reynolds, Deborah Linnartz Wigington (County Court at-Law No. 3), Charles Stephens II (County Court at-Law No. 2), and Precinct 2 Constable Mark Cheatum.
Also unopposed Tuesday were GOP Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb, who will face Democrat Colette Nies in the fall, and District 73 Texas House Rep. Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg, who will again face Democrat Stephanie Phillips of Wimberley.
Tax assessor-collector
Patrick Aten and Hoyt vied to succeed Talcott, a three-term incumbent who declined to seek re-election. She backed Aten, New Braunfels city secretary since 2011 and making his first run at elective office.
Hoyt, who co-owns Corner Tubes with husband and New Braunfels District 4 City Council Member Matthew Hoyt, won with 57.2% of the vote in her second try for a county office. In 2014 she won the GOP primary and November general election for district clerk, but disqualified by county party officials in a challenge over length-of-residency requirements.
“What an opportunity it’s been to earn the trust of the voters who supported me,” she said. “Now I look forward to the challenge of earning the trust of all of Comal County as their next tax-assessor collector. Patrick Aten was a strong opponent and he ran a great race.”
Said Aten: “I’ve said the same thing since the beginning — whether I win or lose, it was a great experience,” he said. “I’m proud that I kept my word of running a clean campaign because that’s what Comal County deserves. I made new friends. I have work to do tomorrow and will continue to serve my community.”
Precinct 1 commissioner
Eccleston, first elected in 2008, won a battle between Canyon Lake residents to face Democrat Lindsay Poisel in November for a fourth four-year term.
“I want to thank all of the voters all of their support,” she said after capturing 52.1% of the vote against Smith, a financial crimes investigator with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. “And I hope my behavior reinforces that support because I’m a strong supporter of Comal County and all of the things we do.
“I have several very large mental health projects that are very close to fruition and expanding and adapting our strategic plan for infrastructure that will cope with the growth in the county.”
Smith was also making his first run at elective office.
“This was an amazing opportunity for me to participate in the Comal County election process,” he said. “I am proud to have gathered the support of many constituents who felt a change was needed. The real winners in this race are the people who had the opportunity to participate in the process.
“I am pleased to have met so many people and to hear their stories. I will continue to serve the community and the great folks in our county and Precinct 1.”
433rd District Court justice
Incumbent Dib Waldrip, who was appointed in 2007 and won his first outright term in the following year, won a fourth term with 71.7% of the vote against Sullivan, a Canyon Lake attorney.
“My opponent got a little personal when it should have been professional,” said Waldrip, who rebounded from his 2018 loss for a place on the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals. “It didn’t have to be that way. It wasn’t really personally nasty, but there were a lot of mistruths and half-truths out there (during the campaign).”
Constables races
All GOP primary winners also won outright terms beginning in January. Precinct 4 incumbent Shane Rapp, seeking his fifth term in his first elective challenge since 2004 against self-funded challenger Jerry Airola, won with 76% of the vote. Motz captured 67.4% of the total over Christopher Braun in Precinct 1, with Precinct 3 incumbent Ackerman securing 57% of the vote against challenger Scott Head.
Party chair, propositions
Recently appointed Comal County party chairs Sue Piner (Republican) and Gloria Meehan (Democratic) won terms in their own right. County voters in both parties mirrored statewide approvals of non-binding propositions on both ballots.
GOP voters approved 10 propositions addressing term limitations, voting security, prayer in public schools, taxpayer-funded lobbying, and preservation of historical monuments, artifacts and buildings. Democrats approved 11 proposals on public education, healthcare, environmental protection for air and water, freedom from violence; and rights to affordable public education, affordable housing, fair taxation and voting rights.
Both local parties will hold precinct conventions this weekend and party conventions on Saturday, March 21. For details, visit party websites.
