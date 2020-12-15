New Braunfels Long Creek High School is the name that New Braunfels ISD’s second high school will wear when it opens it doors.
Board trustees voted on the name at its regular meeting on Monday night from a list that included New Braunfels Heritage High School, New Braunfels Legend Point High School, New Braunfels Long Creek High School and New Braunfels East High School.
The Ninth Grade Center and future second high school — currently the New Braunfels Middle School — is being built up over a period of years with students transitioning as the new high school comes online.
The conversion to the new high school is a three-year plan beginning in 2023 with officials projecting its completion in the 2026-27 school year.
Officials say other decisions like the mascot will be decided by families closer to when the high school splits.
