It will be an unusual cap to an unusual year for high school seniors graduating from New Braunfels and Comal independent school district schools.
Their classes of 2020, who engaged in virtual commencements in recent days, will go through the real thing this week in live events at high school stadiums. COVID-19 canceled events planned years in advance at Texas State University’s Strahan Arena. The pandemic nearly wiped out live graduations, but both districts worked for weeks to plan events at local football stadiums that were finalized only days ago.
“It’s absolutely very unfortunate for our seniors to be in this kind of situation, because it’s a very big celebration for them — and justifiably so,” NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba said. “This is one of the major accomplishments they will have in their lives.”
NBISD and Comal ISD are following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders and Texas Education Agency guidelines on graduations requiring strict social distancing.
Comal ISD graduations, all at 8 p.m., feature Memorial Early College High
School (79 graduates) Tuesday; Canyon High School (559 grads) Wednesday; Canyon Lake High School (233 grads) Thursday; and Smithson Valley High School (637 grads) Friday. NBHS will graduate 664 seniors at Unicorn Stadium, also beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.
“We are pleased that we are able to offer a live graduation to our seniors and their families,” Superintendent Andrew Kim said. “Obviously given the unprecedented situation we are in, we are following Texas Education Agency guidelines that specify the standards to which school districts must adhere with regards to social distancing.”
Virtual graduations for NBHS were aired May 28 and for all Comal ISD schools on May 30. Kim gave an opening address to the seniors in the videos, with Comal ISD Board President Jason York addressing campus principals. Also featured were commencement addresses from valedictorians and salutatorians at each campus.
The live events, much tougher to coordinate, will require compliance from grads and guests on several fronts. NBISD ceremonies restrict each graduate to three tickets for family members, with Comal ISD’s allowing up to five per family. Wearing protective face masks is mandatory at NBHS’s graduation. Comal ISD said face masks will be provided to each graduate and “audience members are strongly encouraged to wear face masks as well.”
Both districts ask those who think they might be experiencing coronavirus symptoms to stay home and watch live broadcasts. Answers to other questions, such as parking restrictions, hand sanitizing stations, color-coded seating and entry points, and physical distancing requirements are available at graduation links at both district websites.
“This is a big celebration for all of our seniors … and we’re devastated the situation is what it is (has become) for them,” Moczygemba said. “We scheduled the virtual graduation when we had no idea a face-to-face graduation would be possible … and scheduled it Thursday at the same date and time as their normal graduation.
“But I really enjoyed their virtual graduation and am now looking forward to the formal ceremony Friday, when I can see them walk across the stage to accept their diplomas.”
