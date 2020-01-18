The man who commanded the mission that took down Osama bin Laden was in New Braunfels on Thursday evening.
The New Braunfels Public Library Foundation hosted Admiral William H. McRaven speaking about his new autobiography “Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations.”
“I’m reluctant to call it a memoir because at the end of the day, it isn’t about me,” McRaven said. “It’s about the remarkable soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines I had the great privilege to serve with.”
Detailing several of his life stories, McRaven spoke to growing up in San Antonio, attending Roosevelt High School, becoming a SEAL and the famous Operation Neptune Star that concluded in the death of bin Laden.
Funds raised from the event went to the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation’s effort to purchase a new mobile-library van from Bluebonnet Commercial Truck Center.
Following a VIP social hour during which people got photos with the admiral and received a free, signed copy of his books, hundreds of attendees packed into the McKenna Center to hear him speak.
After a brief introduction by Ron Reaves, a friend and former educator of McRaven, the Admiral opened his hour-long talk recalling living in France in 1960.
“My father, an Air Force colonel at the time was stationed there, and every Friday my parents would go to the officers club … and I would sit at the knee of my father and his fellow fighter pilots and listen to these great stories,” McRaven said. “The stories, they were funny, they were uplifting, they were poignant and sometimes unbelievable, but they were great stories and what I learned … is stories are a way of dealing with issues we confront in life.”
McRaven recounted a time he tried to break into the ammunition storage depot on base in San Antonio at the age of 11 and the time he broke his high school track record at the age of 18. Several of McRaven’s old high school buddies and coaches attended the event, sitting on the front row and smiling when he acknowledged each personally.
“Coach Turnbo was the assistant football coach … I’m thinking I didn’t even know he knew who I was,” McRaven said. “Coach said, ‘Bill I understand you have your last race tomorrow — and you’re trying to break the mile record,’ and I said, ‘Yes sir.’ He said, ‘Well you just go out there and run hard, run as hard as you can and you will break that record,’ … I realized I could set goals and do anything I thought I could if I just put enough hard work into it and was inspired by the right people.”
After talking about his time at UT briefly, he spoke about his time in SEAL training — remembering how for weeks, he and his fellow SEALS were kept cold, wet and miserable to push them past their breaking point.
“In the ninth week, they have what’s called hell week,” McRaven said. “Hell week is six days of no sleep, constant harassment … on Wednesday, you go down to the mudflats … It’s about 3 or 4 feet deep and you are in the mud all day long, it’s cold … and this is the part most people quit.”
After going in and out of the mud all day long, the trainees were offered warmth and food — if only five of them quit.
“They loved to pit the class against each other,” he said. “Then all of a sudden at the end of the row some kid started singing. They ran over and said, ‘Hey you, you — stop singing.’ And another guy starts singing, the instructors picked up the bullhorn, ‘Stop singing,’ before long the entire class was singing. It was a great lesson — it was the lesson of hope.”
Only 55 of the original 110 men finished the course, he remembers, but all of them made it through that day. McRaven recounted of nine officers, he and three others were the only ones to make it through.
From a skydiving accident that ended with him breaking his pelvis, tearing back and leg muscles and landing 2 miles off target to calling off a training mission flight last minute that he later found out people had died on, McRaven told story after story about how he worked his way up in the Navy.
Mission Neptune Star
McRaven spoke about his time as the ninth commander of the United States Special Operations Command, serving under President Obama, last, briefly detailing Mission Neptune Star.
“All of a sudden he says, ‘Look, the CIA has gotten a lead on Osama bin Laden and they may ask you to come back to talk to them about it,’” McRaven said. “At this point I was a little dismissive — we’d had a lot of leads on bin Laden. It was a bit like trying to find Waldo, he was everywhere.”
After being given the go-ahead by President Obama, McRaven said he and his men had a dangerous mission ahead and explained how they had to come in far from the target to keep hidden.
“When you look back on the decision to do the mission, I think it was probably one of the boldest decisions made by a commander-in-chief in modern history,” McRaven said. “Obviously the mission went pretty well. We launched that evening.”
When asked to confirm the target killed was in fact bin Laden, McRaven remembers coming up with some ingenuity to check the killed man’s height.
“I drive over, they take the remains off the helicopter, bring it over and lay it down, and it’s a body bag. I unzip it and pull the remains out, pretty sure it’s bin Laden — the beard is a bit shorter, he didn’t look too good because he’d taken a couple rounds. But I decide I know he’s about 6 feet 4 inches (tall). I’m 6 feet 2 inches, so I unzip the bag. I pull out the remains and I stretch them out, and I’m thinking, I’ll just lie down next to the body,” McRaven said. “Then I thought, well, that probably doesn’t look too good on a three-star admiral … so I see a young SEAL nearby and said, ‘Hey son, how tall are you?’ he said, ‘I’m 6 feet 2 inches,’ and I said, ‘Good come here and lie down.’”
When the SEAL realized what he was doing, he laid next to the remains, and sure enough, they were a bit taller than the SEAL.
McRaven said when he told the president about the instance, Obama paused for a moment before answering.
“And the president said, ‘Okay Bill, let me get this straight. We had $60 million for a helicopter and you didn’t have $10 for a tape meaure?’” McRaven said to laughs. “I go back to D.C. and my agent calls and said, ‘The president wants you to come by the Oval Office to say thank you,’ so we head over, go in and as we walk in, the president is very gracious — he said, ‘By the way, I got something for you.’ He reaches behind the desk and has this plaque and on the plaque … it says, ‘If we have $60 million for a helicopter, we should have $10 for a tape measure. Next time take the tape measure,’ and on the plaque is a Home Depot tape measure.”
A shared goal
No matter anyone’s side of the political spectrum, McRaven said he saw that everyone he worked with at the White House wanted to do what was best for the country, and while there were sometimes disagreements about what that was, that was everyone’s end goal.
“My takeaway from all that, is that in every meeting I was in, the meeting was sometimes the president, vice president, secretary of state, secretary of defense, every meeting, all they were trying to do was what was best for the country,” McRaven said. “There was never anything personal about it, it was ‘What do we need to do that is right for the country?’”
McRaven ended his time on stage by taking written audience questions, read by library director Gretchen Pruett.
After receiving a standing ovation, the Admiral and his wife, Georgeann, took their leave.
Copies of his two books, “Make Your Bed,” and “Sea Stories,” will be available at the library for purchase in upcoming weeks, Pruett said.
As of Friday, a final tally on funds raised had not been released.
“At this point we believe it’s been upward of $20,000 and can say it has been our most successful fundraiser to date,” Pruett said.
