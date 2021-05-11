Ferdinand Jacob Lindheimer was headed to help fight for Texas’ independence, washed ashore in Mobile, Alabama, and ultimately ended up helping making New Braunfels a reality.
After making his way to Texas, he got to San Jacinto a day after the revolution’s final battle.
He crossed paths with German Prince Carl and agreed to lead Carl’s colonists to Central Texas.
It was this small area of land — about 1,300 acres — that would become New Braunfels.
The New Braunfels Conservation Society is now restoring Lindheimer’s longtime home on the Comal River, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, through a grant to preserve his legacy.
“Lindheimer was really instrumental in the early days of getting everybody settled,” New Braunfels Conservation Society president Luke Speckman said.
The NB Women GO organization awarded the society an $8,000 grant on April 20.
The society had to create a two-minute, non professionally-done video pitching why they needed the grant.
After lots of taping and finger-crossing, they got the grant to contract out Texas Heritage Construction to do major and minor fixes.
The society is plastering the historic house’s cracks and breaks in the rock. They are also sealing up the kitchen ceiling, where debris sifts down from the top.
The outside needs cracks filled in, with some gaps between stones under a small staircase out back.
The root cellar, where they would store vegetables during the winter, needs cracks plastered and new lighting so it can become an exhibit space.
“It was completely restored in the 1960s, so it’s always needing attention since these old buildings are like that,” Speckman said. “It’s very maintenance intensive.”
In the kitchen, which was added by Lindheimer around 1858, now stores artifacts Prince Carl gave to Lindheimer, such as a sword.
Below the sword is the “Lindheimer shotgun,” which to Speckman’s surprise is still loaded with balls and powder. It has grease in it to prevent it from firing and rests in a display case.
The second room, going through the entrance, is a small one where Lindheimer printed the German-language newspaper, the Die-Braunfelser Zeitung, which he helped found.
Speckman said he “never missed a day” of print, even when some dissenting locals tossed his printer in the Comal River after he wrote an article on Texas secession.
His botanical findings are also on display in this room.
Lindheimer’s granddaughter Sida S. Martin gave the home to the New Braunfels Conservation Society to prevent it from being torn down by developers.
“The original house is still in its original spot,” Speckman said of the home just off the Comal River. “That’s why the New Braunfels Conservation Society was formed in 1961, it was to take possession of the Lindheimer Haus so it would not be torn down.”
Speckman said Lindheimer, viewed as the “father of Texas botany” was crucial to founding New Braunfels.
Lindheimer collected 1,500 botanic species in South Texas and did collections at Comanche Spring.
“If it weren’t for Lindheimer we wouldn’t be standing here,” Speckman said.
