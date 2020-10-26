There are many reasons behind the record voter turnout for Nov. 3 elections, which are in the midst of setting records not only in Comal County but throughout the state and nation.
More than 56 million voters have already cast ballots across the country, and election experts are suggesting that as many as 150 million Americans may vote. More than half of Texas’ 7 million registered voters are expected the 17-day early voting period ends Friday.
Through Sunday, Comal County ranked third among the state’s 254 counties with more than 10,000 registered voters in turnout percentage. Unofficially, 62,017 of 116,019 registered have cast ballots in person or through the mail for 53.48% that ranks just behind Collin County (54.84%) and Williamson County (53.94%).
“I think it’s great that people are getting out to vote — I think it’s great that we have the opportunities that we do (for this election),” County Judge Sherman Krause said on Monday. “The governor gave us that extra week for early voting with the idea it would spread people out and provide more safety in the prevention of spreading the coronavirus.
“Everyone wanted to get to the polls as soon as they opened and that first week was extremely busy with very long lines. But we hope the early voting locations accommodate all county voters and everyone takes the opportunity to get out and vote.”
Comal was within striking range of exceeding its entire 2016 vote total of 63,136, or 68.34% of the 92,389 registered to vote in the last presidential election. The 2020 total is already one-third more than the previous early voting record of 46,193, also set in 2016.
Guadalupe County’s 111,837 registered voters have cast 47,365 ballots in person and 6,166 through the mail for a 47.87% turnout.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said 3,550 Comal voters visited the seven polling sites over the weekend, and that 10,832 applications for ballots by mail (ABBMs) led to 6,698 returned, 1,682 more than in 2016.
Jaqua attributed the exceedingly high turnout to the extended early voting period, COVID-19 and the presidential race. She said the county’s Goodwin Annex (10,848 votes), main Elections Office (10,559) and Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde (8,721) remain as Comal’s top three polling locations.
More than a week before Election Day, Texans have already cast as many early votes as they did in 2016 and are nearly 80% of the way toward hitting the total — both early and on Election Day — counted four years ago.
“Comal County voters always come out, especially for a presidential election,” Jaqua said. “It would be nice to see the same for constitutional amendment election and for the city and school district elections.
“We expect to see a lot of voters come out Thursday and Friday – those are usually our busiest days, when people who haven’t voted remember the final days to early vote,” Jaqua said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
These Comal County polling locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
• CRRC of Canyon Lake, 1917 Farm-to-Market Road 2673, Sattler
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, (until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday)
These Guadalupe County sites will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Dr., Cibolo
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Former Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Seguin ISD administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury St., Seguin
• Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma
For general information, sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early voting and Election Day, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
