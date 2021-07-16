People are flocking to the Texas Hill Country for its lush and rolling hills, so some in Comal and Hays counties are working together to preserve it.
The Comal County Conservation Alliance recently held a virtual meeting with Hays County Precinct 3 Commissioner Lon Shell.
Shell talked about Hays County’s Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee, which supported a bond to preserve land from excessive development.
Both counties’ conservation efforts for the past several years have included 2,382 acres of land called El Rancho Cima, a former Boy Scouts camp.
Shell said preserving El Rancho Cima was one of several projects where the community can see its benefits — especially when developers are taking larger bites of San Marcos and greater Central Texas.
“You need to have something that, I think, shows that larger scale and I think we had three really good [projects] at that level which drew that interest and we made diversity in those projects geographically,” Shell said. “Projects like that appeal to broad groups of the community on that bond.”
Hays County is planning on completing the purchase of 530 acres of the land along the Blanco River.
In an agreement with the county, nonprofit Nature Conservancy in Texas will keep a conservation easement on the land, preventing future subdivision and development.
Hays County is also considering negotiating an easement with a private landowner covering another 500 acres.
A developer bought and divided it up into seven parcels, with four properties purchased by landowning families who have put conservation easements on those tracts to preserve them in perpetuity.
CCCA started the grant application with Texas Parks and Wildlife to acquire two of those parcels that are located in Comal County.
The alliance wanted to make the parcels into an endangered species habitat for the endangered golden-cheeked warbler.
The parcels were purchased by a neighboring private landowner.
CCCA conservation consultant Helen Ballew said the landowners are environmentally conscious and protecting them.
“Two parcels are still on the market and are almost entirely in Hays County, we’re still working to find either conservation buyers or some other way to protect those remaining parcels,” Ballew said in an interview with the Herald-Zeitung.
Following their steps
Hays County successfully passed its 2020 Parks and Open Spaces $75 million bond with 70 percent approval.
It includes potential money for land acquisition to mitigate and prevent pollution, while keeping them as low-impact recreational parks or open spaces.
Comal County Conservation Alliance is considering pushing for a similar bond.
“With the amount of subdivisions and quarries and strip centers and basically land conversion — wildlife is kind of shrinking,” Ballew said.
During the meeting, Comal County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover said she thinks a similar bond would pass in Comal County.
“Comal County is very late to the party,” Crownover said. “I think if we were to do a straw poll at the moment, we would probably pass something by 70 percent or even 80 percent based on our neighbors’ results on an actual election. And I would certainly love to put that before the people and the voters.”
She said it may be difficult passing a bond proposal due to statutory constraints on budget increases, since more than half of the county budget consists of unfunded mandates passed by the state government.
“There are limits on how you can increase your tax rate and there’s definitely a balance there,” Crownover said.
In Hays County, the Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee made up of private citizens went out to the community to explain how taxes would fund preserving the land.
The debt rate (a portion of the total tax rate), has been maintained at or around the same amount, 12.46 cents. It will service the Parks and Open Space Bond without an increase to the tax rate, Shell said.
“Most people look at their county tax and go ‘Huh, I didn’t realize the county tax wasn’t as much as I thought,” Shell said.
Shell mentioned how Hays County is considering proposed incentives for preservation, but those will likely be discussed months from now.
One incentive considered would have developers conserving 50% of developable land in return for building in more densely built areas, resulting in less infrastructure costs.
Crownover said she is energetic about finding ways to preserve land, whether that be incentives for developers or proposing a bond.
“I would really like to see that, because if there’s something that we can do based on statute in Comal County I would love to make that happen,” Crowover said.
I’m so glad the counties are engaged with this issue. The state, however, seems to be on other side of this given its recent sale of 1900 acres of state land just north of New Braunfels to a land developer. The state land could have been set aside for park and green space, as well.
